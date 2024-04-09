Man Utd horrified as Real Madrid target shock signing of player Ratcliffe must keep at all costs

A remarkable report has claimed Real Madrid have fixed their gaze on Manchester United sensation, Kobbie Mainoo.

The Red Devils have taken a backwards step under Erik ten Hag this season. Despite the fact fifth position in the Premier League could be good enough to qualify for next season’s expanded Champions League, Man Utd’s upper limit looks to be sixth spot.

Manager Erik ten Hag’s tactics have been called into question, with the Dutchman’s side haemorrhaging chance after chances in recent games.

However, there have been a handful of positive moments throughout the season, including knocking Liverpool out of the FA Cup and denting the Reds’ title chances when drawing 2-2 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Man Utd were dominated in the contest, though punished Liverpool’s wastefulness in front of goal in spectacular fashion.

HAVE YOU SEEN: The entire Man Utd XI Ratcliffe can brutally axe to cut £85m from wage bill

Bruno Fernandes capitalised on Jarell Quansah’s errant square pass, while 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo scored a spectacular go-ahead goal when curling a sublime effort into the top corner.

Mainoo’s emergence has unquestionably been the biggest plus for Ten Hag and United this term. Mainoo has already broken into Gareth Southgate’s England squad and looked at home on the international stage when making his first and second appearances for the Three Lions in March.

Mainoo is expected to become the cornerstone of Man Utd’s midfield for the next decade and beyond. His current deal runs until 2027, though talks over a new and improved contract are already progressing.

However, according to a stunning report from Spanish outlet Don Diario, Mainoo’s future could actually lay in Madrid.

Real Madrid fix gaze on Mainoo – report

They state Mainoo has been identified as a wonderful addition to Real Madrid’s star-studded midfield by the club’s chief scout, Juni Calafat.

Calafat has been tasked with finding a rising young midfielder who can affect the game both defensively and offensively.

Real Madrid are seeking a progressive new midfielder who can drive the team forwards and Mainoo is reportedly the man they’ve settled on.

Club president Florentino Perez is said to believe Mainoo would represent a ‘very interesting’ signing for Los Blancos.

READ MORE: Game over for ‘kamikaze’ Ten Hag as Man Utd chief Ratcliffe draws up two-man shortlist

Furthermore, a midfield addition may well be required if Luka Modric – who is off contract this summer – departs at season’s end.

Fabrizio Romano claimed Toni Kroos will sign a one-year extension running until 2025, though the veteran German is obviously not a long-term option.

With midfield spots due to open up, Mainoo could represent a stellar signing for Real Madrid who have struck gold with fellow Englishman, Jude Bellingham.

How much Man Utd would command for Mainoo wasn’t speculated at in the piece. However, with the club embarking on a new era under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the last thing they need is to sell their newest star who is also homegrown.

There is zero indication Mainoo would be willing to leave United for Madrid. Furthermore, there’s nothing to suggest Man Utd would be open to selling.

It’s also important to note Don Diario are not known for being among the more reliable outlets when it comes to transfer news. Indeed, aside from football, they also have sections on their website centred around Spanish celebrities and dogs.

DON’T MISS: Mason Greenwood transfer greenlit with Man Utd forward to spearhead Euro giant’s new-look attack