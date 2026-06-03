Man Utd move for Ederson DISRUPTED by late complications – two sources

Manchester United have sealed club-to-club and personal terms agreements for the signing of Ederson, but two top sources have explained why the move will be delayed.

Ederson, 26, gave total priority to Man Utd during discussions between his camp and the Red Devils. As such, and with a clear preference for moving to Old Trafford, a five-year contract (four plus one) was quickly ironed out,

Negotiations with Atalanta quickly ramped up after the Italian side completed their hierarchical overhaul. Cristiano Giuntoli was recently hired as the new sporting director, and Maurizio Sarri has agreed to become the new manager.

And on Monday, numerous trusted sources including Fabrizio Romano confirmed a breakthrough for Ederson’s transfer to Man Utd had been made.

Taking to X, Romano wrote: “Éderson to Manchester United, here we go! Deal done with Atalanta for €45m package with add-ons included, agreement now in place.

“Medical and formal steps to follow but deal in place. Éderson will sign a four year deal plus option, as @TheAthleticFC reports.”

Ederson to Man Utd will be delayed

The summer transfer window opens on June 15 and with Ederson overlooked for selection to the Brazil squad for the World Cup, it seemed obvious he’d complete his switch to Man Utd on day one of the window.

However, what has gone overlooked are claims from two top reporters – David Ornstein and Florian Plettenberg – regarding the timing of this move.

Ornstein noted: ‘Ederson must still undergo a medical and all parties intend to complete the switch in early July.’

No further insight was provided as to why Ederson’s deal will be delayed by more than two weeks, though Plettenberg did shed some light, even if the update was a little cryptic.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

He wrote on X: ‘Ederson to Manchester United – DONE DEAL. All agreements are in place. There are still a few organisational details to sort out. Understand #MUFC are not expecting to complete the deal until July.

‘€45m package including around €5m in add-ons. Contract until 2030 + 1. Man Utd already identified Ederson as a target during the 2024/25 season, as exclusively revealed at the time.

‘They continued scouting him regularly and never let go of their interest. Now it’s done.’

As mentioned, the deal will go through assuming the medical is passed and the ‘organisational details’ are thrashed out.

However, don’t expect to see Ederson rock up at Old Trafford until the beginning of next month.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool in dreamland as winger rejects Man Utd and SIGNS at Anfield