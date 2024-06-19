Man Utd are set to miss out on Jean Clair-Todibo

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made bringing a new centre-back to Manchester United’s his priority this summer, but he’s reportedly set to miss out on a top target.

The INEOS chief is looking to bring in a solid replacement for Raphael Varane and with Victor Lindelof also potentially leaving, he may have to sign more than one new defender.

As we’ve consistently reported, Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite is Man Utd’s top target, while Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace is also admired by senior figures at Old Trafford.

Man Utd submitted a bid of £35m plus add-ons for Branthwaite which was instantly rejected and seen as ‘disrespectful’ by Toffees chiefs.

But another name that’s been linked with the Red Devils for several months is Nice centre-half Jean-Clair Todibo.

The former Barcelona man is rated highly in Ligue 1 and reports suggest that he’s ready for a new challenge elsewhere.

Man Utd have been one of the favourites to sign Todibo for several months and Ratcliffe has been considering a move for him.

However, according to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, they won’t be signing the 24-year-old due to UEFA rules.

Fabrizio Romano: Man Utd deal ‘off’

As Ratcliffe’s INEOS group own a controlling stake in both Nice and Man Utd, UEFA rules does not permit deals between clubs who will be playing in the same European competition next season, with both sides qualifying for the Europa League.

“Jean-Clair Todibo deal for Man United is currently off and highly unlikely due to UEFA rules,” Romano posted on X.

“Talks were advanced with all parties keen for months but Nice and Man Utd with the same ownership playing the same European competition next season means no green light.”

Ratcliffe’s centre-back shortlist has now shortened and an improved offer for Branthwaite could be just around the corner.

Reports suggest Everton will stand firm on their valuation of £70m for the 21-year-old and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils are willing to match that fee.

TEAMtalk sources say that Crystal Palace have put exactly the same valuation on Guehi and Man Utd are considering offering Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a part-exchange deal to drive his price down.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner views Guehi as a key player though and is unlikely to entertain anything less than his full valuation.

