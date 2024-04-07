Man Utd move for USMNT man Ratcliffe loves hits snag as Euro giants told ‘immediately’ to renew deal

Former Juventus midfielder Momo Sissoko has told the club to “immediately” renew the contract of Manchester United target Weston McKennie amid a top season.

A little over a year ago, McKennie made a loan move to struggling Premier League side Leeds United. That they were relegated and he had very little impact suggested a return to England in the future was unlikely.

However, his resurgence for Juventus has been such that huge side Man Utd want him.

Indeed, it was reported by a few outlets of late that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is genuinely interested in making the American midfielder a United player.

That he wants want to ‘freshen up’ the midfield was reported initially, and McKennie was apparently ‘pinpointed’ as a good option for when that happens.

Ratcliffe’s desire to snag McKennie for United would have seemed strange when he was struggling to find his feet at Leeds.

But his performances back at Juventus have been at a very high level.

Indeed, in all competitions, the midfielder has provided 10 assists – the most of any Juve player this season. In the league, he has seven assists, and only three Serie A players have more this season.

Juve told to ‘immediately’ renew McKennie’s deal

But given McKennie’s form in Italy, his club will surely want to keep him around.

Former Juventus midfielder Sissoko has seemingly urged them to ensure he stays around for the foreseeable future as soon as they can, give he’s playing so well.

“I’m crazy about him, he’s having a fantastic season,” Sissoko told TuttoJuve.

“I’m reading about the negotiations for the renewal: if I were in the club, I would renew his contract immediately.”

Juve must act fast

Time does seem to be of the essence in terms of keeping McKennie around.

His current deal runs out at the end of next season, which is one reason transfer talk has ramped up of late.

If Juve can’t tie him down by the summer, they’ll have to decide whether they are willing to sell him, or hope they can convince him to re-sign part-way through next season, or he’ll be able to walk away for free.

‘Major doubts’ were said to have surfaced regarding his long-term future when United links cropped up.

If those remain, the Red Devils will be hopeful of snaring the midfielder, but Juventus will surely want to heed the advice of Sissoko and get things sorted soon.

