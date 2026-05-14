Manchester United are ready to initiate club-to-club talks for the biggest signing of the summer and kick the Michael Carrick era off with a bang, according to reports.

Carrick is the chosen one among Man Utd’s hierarchy, with the leadership team consisting of Jason Wilcox, Omar Berrada, Christopher Vivell and co placing their faith in the 44-year-old.

His name will be put to Sir Jim Ratcliffe who’ll have the final say. Barring a dramatic turn of events, Carrick will be hired as the permanent manager of Man Utd.

He’ll have input in the club’s transfer plans, and the focal point of those plans is a double coup in central midfield.

Casemiro is leaving via free agency, while Manuel Ugarte is expected to be sold. As such, two high-profile additions – and potentially even a third – will be made.

United’s No 1 target is Nottingham Forest and England ace, Elliot Anderson. He is also the preferred option at Manchester City, and reports throughout April and earlier in May pointed towards Anderson winding up at the Etihad.

However, the latest from trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, has revealed Man Utd are ready to go all out to beat their near neighbours to Anderson’s signature, and they’re primed to take positive steps towards a deal right now.

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Man Utd to open club-to-club talks with Nottingham Forest

In a report that declared Man Utd will now open club-to-club talks with Forest, Jacobs added: “So Manchester United are going to move quite quickly on at least two midfielders because Manuel Ugarte could be sold, Casemiro is leaving, and the top priority still remains Elliot Anderson.

“Manchester United will start now to find out the price, because the thing that’s moved with Elliot Anderson is the ability [for potential buying clubs] to go to Nottingham Forest, which wasn’t the case when they were still in Europe or before they had secured their Premier League safety.

“So although Elliot Anderson is not agitating or desperate to have a new club before the World Cup, now is the right time to go to Nottingham Forest.”

Man Utd don’t lack for viable alternatives if unable to bring Anderson to Old Trafford. A recent report revealed no fewer than THIRTEEN stars have been shortlisted by the recruitment team.

Nevertheless, it’s Anderson who is viewed as the prized asset and Man Utd are ready to splash the cash on what would unquestionably be the most expensive signing they’ve ever made.

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Elliot Anderson transfer would shatter Man Utd transfer record

Forest value Anderson in excess of £100m, and view the recent £100m-plus moves involving Declan Rice, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo as comparable.

Some outlets have even pointed to a valuation as high as £120m or even £125m. In any case, what is clear is if Anderson is brought to Man Utd, he’ll comfortably surpass Paul Pogba (£89.3m) as the biggest signing in Red Devils history.

Naturally, the move would also make Anderson the biggest transfer in Forest’s history too.

Jacobs continued: “The potential price has always been extreme because it’s been variable, because naturally in the early part of the season, it looked like Forest could go down and not get any European football, and in that scenario, it would have likely put suitors in a stronger position.

“Now we’re somewhere in the middle because Forest haven’t been able to get to the Europa League final or get Champions League football, but they are a Premier League club.

“So it’s all about Evangelos Marinakis and what is going through his rather unpredictable head, because he will handle an Elliot Anderson exit personally.

“Manchester City are pushing and confident of agreeing terms with the player, but Manchester United have now got Champions League football and are prepared to throw a fair amount of money towards their midfield revamp.

“Everything is now falling into place where interested Anderson suitors realise the timing ahead of the World Cup is suddenly right to go to Nottingham Forest, and that’s why I would expect a bit more clarity in the coming days or the weeks ahead of the World Cup.

“I think Manchester United and Manchester City will both go to Nottingham Forest to understand the price. Now is the right time.

“The expectation of course is that club to club talks will begin because Elliott Anderson is the top midfield target for Man City and he’s the top midfield target for Manchester United.”

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