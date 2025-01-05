Man Utd moving to finalise spectacular Victor Osimhen signing

Victor Osimhen wants to join Manchester United in January and ‘preliminary moves’ are ‘already underway’ to finalise the stunning signing, according to reports.

Man Utd are in the market for a top class striker amid concerns over those already at their disposal. Rasmus Hojlund has shown promise, though a ratio of roughly one goal every three matches (23 goals in 65 appearances) won’t be enough to fire Man Utd back to the top end of the table.

Joshua Zirkzee’s signing appears to be a mistake and TEAMtalk understands the Dutchman is already angling for a return to Serie A.

His humiliating first-half substitution in the 2-0 defeat to Newcastle is understood to have been the final straw for the striker.

Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres is the obvious candidate to elevate United’s frontline. The free-scoring Swede excelled under Ruben Amorim in Portugal, though the United boss has insisted he won’t raid his former club in January.

And according to a fresh update from Nigerian outlet Business Day, Man Utd may have filled their striker slot with Victor Osimhen before the month is out anyway.

The 26-year-old Napoli striker is currently half way through a season-long loan at Turkish champions Galatasaray. The loan contains a break clause for a select few teams of which Man Utd are one.

Buisness Day state Osimhen is ‘keen’ on joining Man Utd in January and that feeling is mutual. Indeed, the report added Man Utd are showing ‘strong interest’ in Osimhen and ‘preliminary moves [are] already underway to finalise the deal.’

Victor Osimhen to Man Utd latest

Of course, the obvious questions to ask are how much would Osimhen cost, and can Man Utd afford it?

The Red Devils are understood to be working within a tight budget this month having spent over £180m on new signings last summer.

As such, the club must sell well before they can buy, especially for players the calibre of Osimhen who won’t come cheap.

Osimhen’s deal back at Napoli contains a layered release clause. He can reportedly be signed for €90m/£75m in January and that figure drops to €75m/£62m from the summer onwards.

There has been speculation United could include the transfer-listed Marcus Rashford as a makeweight in any agreement with Napoli.

Napoli boss Antonio Conte is an admirer of Rashford, according to the Sun, and his inclusion would greatly reduce the cost of bringing Osimhen to Old Trafford.

Failing that, United would likely have to sell Rashford and perhaps move one or two others out in order to fund Osimhen’s signing this month.

What’s more, Galatasaray would be due a compensation fee of up to €10m if Osimhen’s loan spell were cut short. Man Utd would be the club on the hook for that payment.

Osimhen, as you might expect, has excelled during his loan spell in Turkey. He’s bagged 13 goals and five assists in 16 matches across all competitions and Galatasaray sit atop the Super Lig table with a commanding 11-point gap to Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

Latest Man Utd news – Kerkez, Rashford, Kvaratskhelia

In other news, Bournemouth appear to be gearing up for the sale of Man Utd target, Milos Kerkez, after striking a deal to sign his replacement.

Elsewhere, AC Milan have reportedly held talks over the loan signing of Marcus Rashford in January.

United are willing to sanction a loan exit, though only if it contains a suitable option/obligation to buy.

Finally, transfer insider Rudy Galetti has provided TEAMtalk with an exclusive update on the future of Napoli winger, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian ace is a long-term target for Man Utd and Liverpool, though Galetti explained Kvaratskhelia is prioritising signing a new contract in Naples.

Contacts between Man Utd and Napoli did recently take place, though it’s understood the discussions primarily centred around a potential Rashford switch.