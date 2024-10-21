It could be one in one out in the striker department at Manchester United next summer, with a report claiming Joshua Zirkzee could be loaned out to make room for a far more potent Arsenal target.

Both Man Utd and Arsenal sought to sign new strikers over the summer. The Red Devils landed Joshua Zirkzee when paying Bologna £36.5m, though the Gunners wound up empty-handed.

Among the strikers Mikel Arteta’s side did explore signing was RB Leipzig hotshot, Benjamin Sesko. However, the Slovenian elected to sign a new contract with Leipzig that also removed his £55m release clause.

Sesko’s new deal does contain a ‘gentleman’s agreement’, however, with Fabrizio Romano revealing Leipzig won’t stand in Sesko’s way of a transfer in 2025 or 2026.

And according to a fresh update from TuttoMercatoWeb, Man Utd are sizing up Sesko in 2025 in a move that would have consequences for Zirkzee.

They state Man Utd are ‘moving’ on Sesko who if arriving, would prompt United to explore exit opportunities for Zirkzee.

Man Utd are by no means finished with Zirkzee, with TMW adding the Dutch striker could be loaned back to Serie A by way of Juventus rather than sold outright.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Sesko a clear upgrade on struggling Zirkzee

Zirkzee has endured a slow start to life at Old Trafford, scoring just one goal and providing zero assists across 11 appearances.

Both he and Rasmus Hojlund – who appears to be favoured by Erik ten Hag – can only play up front. The arrival of Sesko would give United three options for one position, hence the suggestions Zirkzee would be the fall guy and loaned out.

Sesko, 21, has returned figures of nine goal contributions in 10 matches for Leipzig this year. That includes three goals in two games in the Champions League against top tier opposition (Atletico Madrid and Juventus).

Sesko would appear to represent an upgrade on both Hojlund and Zirkzee, though he’s not likely to come cheap.

The striker is contracted to Leipzig until 2029, thus putting the Bundesliga powerhouse in a strong position.

TEAMtalk understands a new release clause was inserted into his deal upon penning fresh terms in June, though at what price point it’s set it is a closely guarded secret.

Nonetheless, the ‘gentleman’s agreement’ forged between the player and club last summer could offer Man Utd a route to the transfer. It’s our understanding that Arsenal would remain a firm fixture in any race to sign Sesko.

Latest Man Utd news

In other news, Football Insider state the total cost of sacking Erik ten Hag will be an eye-watering £17m. Such an undertaking could potentially plunge Man Utd the wrong side of FFP regulations. It also offers a potential reason as to why Ten Hag has avoided the sack so far.

Elsewhere, a stunning report has claimed Harry Maguire is waiting for Ten Hag to be sacked ahead of rebuilding his career at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag stripped Maguire of the captaincy ahead of the 2023/24 season and has since signed Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans, Matthijs De Ligt and Leny Yoro in his centre-back position.

Finally, former Man Utd forward Mason Greenwood has not given up hope of returning to the international arena with England.

The Sun state Greenwood wants to touch base with new boss Thomas Tuchel to ascertain whether there is any hope of a comeback with The Three Lions.

IN FOCUS – A profile of Benjamin Sesko

By Nathan Egerton

Sesko first started to make headlines when he scored 59 goals in 23 games in the Under-15 set-up at Slovenian side Krsko.

He moved to Austria at the age of 16 and signed for Red Bull Salzburg in a deal worth €2.5million.

The striker immediately joined Salzburg’s partner club, FC Liefering, on loan for two seasons. He scored just one goal in his debut season before netting 21 goals in the 2020/21 season.

Sesko returned to Salzburg and scored 29 goals over the following two seasons, helping the club win the Austrian Cup and two Austrian Bundesliga titles.

The 21-year-old completed a €24million move to RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023 and finished his debut season in Germany with 18 goals across all competitions.

He also became the youngest ever player to score in seven consecutive Bundesliga games at the age of 20 years and 353 days.

In addition to his club form, the Slovenia international has 15 goals in 35 caps for his country and won their Footballer of the Year award in 2022.

He is the youngest player and the youngest goalscorer in Slovenia’s history, having scored his first goal for the country against Malta in October 2021 at the age of 18 years, four months and eight days.

Sesko idolises Erling Haaland and has also been compared to the Manchester City forward due to his physicality, impressive technique and electrifying pace.

He stands at 6ft 4in, while only six Bundesliga strikers recorded a faster running speed than Sesko’s 35.47kmph in the 2023/24 season.

“Such comparisons motivate me and give me energy,” Sesko said when asked about Haaland. “They do not represent pressure. I will listen and learn so I can be even better than he is.

“My teammates at the club tell me that Haaland and I are very similar, especially in terms of speed. Most of them even tell me that I’m better than him.”