Manchester United have ‘growing interest’ in an elite Premier League manager and Ruben Amorim’s comments after the derby defeat suggest his future at Old Trafford is coming to a crossroads.

Pressure is building on Ruben Amorim once again following Man Utd’s 3-0 thumping at the hands of Manchester City on Sunday. The defeat ensured Man Utd have picked up just 31 points in Amorim’s 31 Premier League matches in charge.

His 26% win record in the league is bettered by his 36% win record across all competitions. However, that is the most minor of victories, with 36% representing the lowest win record of any permanent Man Utd manager since World War Two.

Amorim’s insistence on sticking with his 3-4-2-1 formation bas become a major talking point among pundits and fans alike.

And speaking after the City defeat, Amorim declared he will never alter his tactics or philosophy, no matter how dire the results get.

Furthermore, Amorim suggested if the Red Devils want a change made, the only way to enact it is to switch managers.

“I understand and accept it is not a record you should have in Manchester United,” said Amorim.

“There are a lot of things, you have no idea what happened during these months but I am not going to change.

“When I want to change my philosophy, I will change. If not, you have to change the man.”

With fifth spot good enough for Champions League qualification last season and Man Utd not competing in Europe this term, a fifth-placed finish looked somewhat possible before the season began.

But per stats gurus Opta, Man Utd are now statistically more likely to be relegated (11%) than they are to finish in the top five (7.3%) following their dismal start.

Nevertheless, Amorim vowed to persevere, adding: “I understand how football is and results dictate all the narratives.

“We are doing better but the results don’t show that. I understand the record and I understand the decision that comes with that.

“My message is I am going to give everything and do everything that is best for the club.

“Then it is not my decision, the last. Until I am here, I will do my best and I am suffering more than them (the fans).”

Man Utd considering Unai Emery

Man Utd have been in this position before and some will claim a change of manager would only set the club back to square one.

The counter to that argument is it would be more damaging to continue down the wrong path if it’s determined Amorim isn’t the right man for the job.

In any case, what is clear is the heat is on Amorim and according to Football Insider, Man Utd are at the very least mulling a change.

It’s claimed the Red Devils hold ‘growing interest’ in Aston Villa’s Unai Emery who is widely regarded as being among the Premier League’s finest managers.

Emery took over from Steven Gerrard at the downward-trending Villa and after steadying the ship, went on to secure seventh, fourth and sixth place finishes.

Villa graced the Champions League/European Cup for the first time in over 40 years on Emery’s watch. However, a lack of flexibility with PSR regulations has halted his progress.

An inability to splash the cash is never something that affects Man Utd. Despite entering the summer window promising very little and without the guaranteed revenue of a UCL campaign on the horizon, Man Utd spent well in excess of £200m.

Villa have started the season in dismal fashion and are yet to score. In fact, they are the ONLY team in England’s top SEVEN divisions still to register a goal.

The lack of investment, or perhaps the inability to continue investing, has been highlighted by GiveMeSport as one reason why Emery could voluntarily walk away from Aston Villa.

And if results don’t quickly improve for Amorim, there could soon be a vacancy up at Old Trafford.

