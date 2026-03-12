Manchester United have altered their summer transfer strategy and are now prioritising defensive reinforcements, a report has revealed.

There has been plenty of coverage regarding Man Utd’s pursuit of midfield signings. With Casemiro preparing to leave and Manuel Ugarte set to be sold, Man Utd need at least two new central midfielders to join this summer.

Elliot Anderson is their dream target, though we revealed on March 5 that his move to rivals Manchester City is already being billed as a ‘done deal’.

Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba are alternatives for United, should Anderson’s switch to City be completed.

But according to the i Paper’s United correspondent, Pete Hall, central defence is now the ‘priority’ position for INEOS to resolve.

Lisandro Martinez is poised for another extended period on the sidelines, this time due to a calf problem, while there is also ‘mystery’ over how long Matthijs de Ligt’s back injury will last.

Due to these two problems, the Red Devils are stepping up their hunt for a new centre-back.

The report names Anderson’s Nottingham Forest team-mate Murillo as an early frontrunner to join United.

Murillo features high up on United’s shortlist to bolster their defence for next season. INEOS recruitment chiefs feel he has the ‘perfect blend’ of youth and Premier League experience, which also comes with ‘no ego’.

Murillo is 23 years old but has established himself as a key starter for Forest, having made 105 appearances for the club since joining from Corinthians in August 2023.

United have had success in landing some of the Premier League’s best players outside the top six, such as Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, and Murillo could be next.

The Brazilian has great physical attributes and is also extremely comfortable on the ball, allowing him to maraud forward from defence or pick out an incisive pass.

However, the report does note that United could face competition from Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid for Murillo.

United, Liverpool, Chelsea converge on defender

We revealed on February 15 that Liverpool and Chelsea are working hardest to prise him away from Forest.

Sources confirmed to us on February 4 that United would love to sign both Murillo and Anderson. The chances of a deal for Anderson have decreased over the last week, though a move for Murillo remains very much in play.

A report claimed on February 28 that United are ‘locked in talks’ to make Murillo their next big signing.

Valuations of the player vary, with some sources claiming he could be available for just £50m (€58m / $67m), and others suggesting he will actually cost as much as £70m (€81m / $94m).

Murillo is not the only promising young centre-half United are tracking, as they have also been alerted to the opportunity to sign an RB Leipzig star.

Despite the pivot towards defensive recruits, United are still working hard to strengthen their midfield ranks. We revealed recently that Freiburg star Johan Manzambi is a cheaper alternative to the likes of Wharton and Baleba.

