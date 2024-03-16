Man Utd name jaw-dropping price for transfer-listed star fresh off his best game of the season

The eye-watering loss Manchester United are wiling to incur if selling £73m man Jadon Sancho this summer has been revealed, though TEAMtalk has learned of a different departure that could result in the winger staying.

Sancho, 23, has been frozen out at Old Trafford dating all the way back to September. The winger engaged in a public spat with manager Erik ten Hag and there’s been little appetite from either party to mend fences.

The end result saw Sancho turfed out on loan to the club where he made his name – Borussia Dortmund.

On the back of barely featuring for several months prior to the move, Sancho rather unsurprisingly was slow to make his mark back in Germany.

However, according to BILD, Sancho produced his best display to date when it mattered most for Dortmund on Wednesday night.

The forward scored within three minutes of Dortmund’s Champions League Last 16 second leg tie with PSV Eindhoven.

From then on, BILD state Sancho played ‘like he was unleashed’ and caught the eye with quick feet and mesmeric dribbling.

Marco Reus would go on to wrap up the tie in injury time, but it was Sancho’s early strike that settled the nerves and put Dortmund on course to advance to the quarter final stages.

Until now, the common consensus from outlets in both England and Germany was Dortmund WOULD NOT attempt to sign Sancho outright in the summer.

His loan agreement does not contain an option to buy. Furthermore, a prior BILD report claimed Dortmund would only make another move if able to sign Sancho via the loan route once again.

Yet another loan would do little to benefit Man Utd in the here and now. The Red Devils are understood to be open to offers for Sancho and a permanent sale – along with ridding their books of his colossal salary – would greatly boost their spending power in the summer.

But per the fresh update from BILD, Man Utd have named a staggeringly low price tag that could tempt Dortmund. That’s despite the fact he finally looks to be finding form of late.

Man Utd willing to incur £43m loss

The report states Man Utd are willing to sell Sancho if an offer of £30m is bid.

A sale at that price would represent a crushing £43m loss on a player who in theory and aged just 23, should only now be entering his prime years.

Whether the heavily discounted figure will be enough to tempt Dortmund into a permanent swoop remains to be seen.

In any case, TEAMtalk has learned of one scenario that could actually see Sancho take up a starring role back at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag sack decision critical for Sancho

We learned on March 6 that Sancho harbours hopes of coming good back at Man Utd and would love to become a crucial part of the new era under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The obvious hurdle to jump is the player’s broken relationship with Erik ten Hag. However, we’ve been told the door for Sancho to prove the doubters wrong at United would open if Ten Hag is sacked.

The Dutchman’s job is under mounting pressure with Man Utd looking unlikely to qualify for next season’s Champions League. That’s despite the Premier League being on course to receive an extra place in next year’s expanded format.

Figures within Old Trafford already view Ten Hag as a ‘dead man walking’. He’s unlikely to be ousted before the season ends, though the axe could fall soon after.

If Ratcliffe does take United in a new direction by way of a managerial change, Sancho will get another opportunity to prove he wasn’t a bust.

