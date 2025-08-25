Ruben Amorim is driving a new culture at Man Utd

Manchester United are closing in on a full agreement for their fourth major signing of the summer and the player’s recent request – which was denied – indicates the character of the star United are getting.

Man Utd’s major additions so far this summer have all come in attacking areas. Matheus Cunha was the first to arrive, with Bryan Mbeumo following and Benjamin Sesko completing the set.

Diego Leon has also joined, though the 18-year-old is viewed more as one for the future, not the present.

Attention has turned to signing a new goalkeeper and central midfielder. After baulking at the high cost of signing Gianluigi Donnarumma – primarily his gargantuan salary demands – United zeroed in on Senne Lammens.

Personal terms with the 23-year-old have been agreed and Man Utd are advancing on a club-to-club agreement with Royal Antwerp for a fee of roughly €20m / £17m.

And in a clear indication the move will be made, Antwerp left Lammens out of their squad to face Mechelen on Sunday.

The Daily Mail stated Lammens had requested to play one final time for Antwerp despite his transfer to Man Utd nearing the finish line.

However, despite the goalkeeper’s eagerness to put the team before his own transfer plans, Antwerp elected to omit Lammens from their matchday squad to avert the small chance he picked up an injury.

And taking to YouTube on Monday afternoon, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed club-to-club talks are taking place today. An agreement between the sides could be struck either today or tomorrow.

“Conversations ongoing today to try and get the Belgian goalkeeper,” began Romano. “Man Utd working hard to close the deal with Royal Antwerp for Senne Lammens as new goalkeeper.

“Agreement done with the player and now negotiating club to club to try and reach an agreement today or tomorrow.

“So Man Utd pushing hard for this deal and it’s going to be one of many for Man Utd in terms of incomings – they already did many – but also in terms of outgoings.”

Tyrell Malacia, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund are the players Man Utd are actively trying to shift in the final week of the window.

The latest on Antony to Real Betis and Hojlund to Napoli can be found below…

TIMELINE: The rise of Senne Lammens

By Samuel Bannister

October 3, 2018: Club Brugge name Lammens, 16, on the bench for a Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.

December 11, 2019: Playing for Club Brugge’s U19s, Lammens scores a header in stoppage time of a UEFA Youth League game against Real Madrid.

September 13, 2020: Lammens makes his debut for Club Brugge’s reserve team in the Belgian second division.

July 17, 2021: With first-choice keeper Simon Mignolet injured, Lammens makes his first-team debut for Club Brugge in the Belgian Super Cup win over Genk.

July 25, 2021: On the opening day of the season, Lammens starts in the Belgian Pro League for the first time in his career – but the only time in that regular season.

June 8, 2023: After not featuring for the first team in his final season with Club Brugge and becoming a free agent, Lammens signs for the reigning Belgian champions, Royal Antwerp.

November 1, 2023: Head coach Mark van Bommel gives Lammens his Royal Antwerp debut in a Belgian Cup game.

November 7, 2023: On his Champions League debut against Porto, Lammens saves a penalty by future Bournemouth striker Evanilson.

June 4, 2024: Despite Lammens not playing in the regular league season, he starts the second of their 10 games in the league champions’ play-offs and retains his place for the rest of the season.

July 28, 2024: Lammens starts the opening game of the league season for Royal Antwerp and goes on to start every other league and play-off match that season.

December 7, 2024: Royal Antwerp announce Lammens has won their fan-voted Player of the Month award.

February 15, 2025: Lammens wins the award for the Belgian Pro League Player of the Month.

March 14, 2025: Belgium manager Rudi Garcia names Lammens in his international squad for the first time.

📊 Senne Lammens’ 2024/25 season in numbers