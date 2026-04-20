Manchester United will need a helping hand from bitter rivals Manchester City if they are to secure the signing of a top midfield talent this summer, while a move for an explosive Bundesliga forward may also have taken a step forward.

Despite not having a permanent manager in place for next season, United transfer chiefs Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell continue to weigh up options in the summer market.

Midfield is a particular area of concern, with Casemiro definitely leaving and a strong chance that Manuel Ugarte follows him out the Man Utd exit door.

Stunning Real Madrid swoop needs City assistance

One player who has emerged on United’s shortlist of candidates to replace Casemiro is Real Madrid and France star Aurelien Tchouameni.

Indeed, a fresh report in The Telegraph claims that the 26-year-old is now being considered as a strong option to fill the role that the Brazilian is vacating after four years in Manchester.

However, the report also claims that the midfielder’s future at the Estadio Bernabeu could hinge on whether Rodri leaves Manchester City this summer.

Rodri, whose contract expires at the end of next season, threw his City future into doubt last month when he revealed that “you can’t turn down the best clubs in the world” after being asked about the prospect of joining Real.

However, since then Pep Guardiola has claimed that the experienced Spain international will sign a new deal at The Etihad, even if he is prepared to let him walk away if Real make a significant approach for his services.

Tchouameni remains contract in Madrid until 2028, although reports in recent weeks have suggested that Real are looking to offload both him and fellow France international Eduardo Camavinga, who remains a target for Liverpool.

But for Tchouameni to definitely be made available, Real would almost certainly need to have Rodri through the door first – leaving United hoping Pep gives the 29-year-old the green light to start a new adventure.

Tchouameni is not the only midfielder on United’s radar, though, with Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton also on their wishlist.

Another player to keep an eye on is Atalanta’s Ederson, who remains a strong alternative for the Red Devils.

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Electric Bundesliga forward top of Man Utd wishlist

A fresh report from Germany has revealed Manchester United’s chances of striking a deal for explosive Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi in the summer transfer window.

The Germany international has long been linked with an Old Trafford switch, with Dean Jones reporting for TEAMtalk back in November 2025 that the Red Devils were keen on a deal for the winger.

Ruben Amorim was in charge of Man Utd at the time, and while the club’s co-owners, INEOS, were looking for a deal for Antoine Semenyo, Adeyemi was viewed as a strong alternative.

While Semenyo ended up at Manchester City and Adeyemi stayed in Germany, it’s now emerged that United have not given up on a deal for the 24-year-old talent, with Fussball Daten reporting that the Premier League club have made Adeyemi a top target for the summer.

The German media outlet has reported: ‘Manchester United plan to rejuvenate their attack this summer and have placed Adeyemi at the top of their shortlist. The Red Devils see his explosiveness as ideal for the pace of the Premier League.’

United are not the only interested party, however, with Newcastle also keen, while Chelsea are said to be in contact with Adeyemi’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

Adeyemi is currently under contract at Dortmund until the summer of 2027, although talks are ongoing over a new deal.

The pacy attacker has scored 10 goals and added five assists in 37 matches in all competitions for Dortmund in the 2025/26 campaign, largely being deployed as a second striker, although he can also operate on the right flank.

According to Fussball Daten, Dortmund are willing to sell Adeyemi for a fee of between €65m and €70m (up to £61m, $82.3m) this summer.

And, while Dortmund have offered the winger a new deal, the German star’s agents ‘are demanding a release clause of around €80million (£69.7m, $94m) in a new contract’.

The report continued: “A transfer to Manchester United or Newcastle in the range of €60-65 million (up to £56.6m, $76.4m)– without activating a release clause – currently appears to be a realistic scenario.

“The involvement of Jorge Mendes is often seen as a harbinger of major transfer deals. It would therefore be no surprise if the player were also offered to clubs like Bayern Munich or PSG as a Plan B.”

At this stage, however, it must be pointed out that Fussball Daten are only the media outlet reporting that INEOS are actively pursuing the winger, so expectations need to be tempered a bit.

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Man Utd also pursuing Bournemouth attacker

Another attacking talent our sources can reveal is on Man Utd’s radar is Eli Junior Kroupi, with club scouts dispatched to the North-East at the weekend to take in Bournemouth’s 2-1 win over Newcastle United.

While Man Utd were also able to continue monitoring a number of other players they admire – including the likes of Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Hall and Bruno Guimaraes – our sources confirm that Kroupi was the central reason for their presence.

The 19-year-old forward has been closely tracked by the Red Devils in recent weeks and has enjoyed a superb debut season in the English top flight.

Kroupi has already hit double figures for goals, scoring 10 times, and has impressed with his versatility across the front line, although much of his football has come in a central role.

That profile is particularly appealing to Man Utd, with Kroupi viewed as a potential replacement for Joshua Zirkzee in the United first-team squad for next season.

While Kroupi is seen as a strong fit for that role, the Old Trafford are far from alone in their admiration for the player, with sources revealing that Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are also monitoring the teenage talent.

With Kroupi still under contract until 2030, sources indicate that it could cost in the region of £60m to tempt Bournemouth into a deal this summer.

That figure could be deemed a bit rich for a player with only one season of experience in England, although he is certainly one to keep an eye on for the summer.