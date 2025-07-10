Man Utd negotiating star’s £45m sale to club who’ve just insulted them

Napoli are hopeful of landing a wantaway Manchester United star for £45m and their owner, Aurelio De Laurentiis, has explained the truly sobering reason why.

There are no shortage of stars Man Utd are determined to offload this summer in order to fund new arrivals. Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Marcus Rashford and Tyrell Malacia all have the green light to leave.

Today’s update centres on Garnacho who was the subject of strong interest from Napoli and Chelsea in January. In fact, the Serie A champions even lodged a €50m / £42m bid in the winter window.

Napoli are still seeking an adequate replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who left for PSG six months ago. According to The Mirror, they’ve returned to the negotiating table for Garnacho.

Man Utd are said to value the Argentine at a hefty £60m. Napoli, meanwhile, ‘are hoping to finally get him for £45m.’

The two clubs are reportedly ‘in negotiations’ and Napoli will hope to capitalise on United’s ‘desperation’.

Indeed, the Red Devils do have the funds available to sign Bryan Mbeumo prior to player sales, but further additions beyond that will hinge on exits.

As such, the longer it takes to move players like Garnacho on, the less time United will have to flesh out Ruben Amorim’s squad.

IN-DEPTH 🔴⚫ Man Utd wages: 11 summer exits to save Sir Jim Ratcliffe £97m-a-year

Napoli owner insults Man Utd

Napoli struck gold when doing business with Man Utd last summer. Scott McTominay was a bit-part player at Old Trafford, though proved a revelation in Naples and helped Antonio Conte’s side lift their second Serie A title in three years.

In quotes carried by The Mirror, Napoli owner, Aurelio De Laurentiis, explained part of the reason why Napoli want Garnacho so badly is because he plays for Man Utd.

The veteran owner went on to state United have a “fault” within that prevents them from unlocking players’ true potential. Once they leave they flourish and Napoli hope to benefit with Garnacho in the same way they did with McTominay.

“Garnacho’s got pace, flair and potential,” said De Laurentiis.

“But that’s not even why we want him. We want him because he’s at United. Get him out and he becomes twice the player. There’s a fault at United that I can’t explain.”

While De Laurentiis’ comments may seem unnecessarily harsh, there is more than a hint of truth in what he’s saying.

Anthony Elanga left Man Utd two summers ago for just £15m and quickly developed into a potent attacking force at Nottingham Forest. Elanga is now on the cusp of completing a £55m switch to Newcastle.

Antony looked a world-beater in his six-month loan at Real Betis. Marcus Rashford shone during his own loan spell away at Villa Park.

Even Jadon Sancho who will go down as one of Man Utd’s worst pieces of transfer business improved his fortunes at Chelsea and lifted a European trophy after scoring in the final of the Europa Conference League.

Then of course there’s McTominay who Napoli have first-hand experience with.

