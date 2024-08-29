Manchester United and Newcastle are reportedly considering a late move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who could still leave Everton before the transfer deadline.

The England international has entered the final 12 months of his contract and as we previously revealed, has so far ‘refused’ all offers of an extension.

Sean Dyche is desperate to keep Calvert-Lewin but Everton’s financial situation means that they could be forced into accepting a decent-sized bid for him.

Calvert-Lewin has struggled for consistent form with the Toffees but has shown in the past that he can be prolific when he has a top chance creator in his team.

The 27-year-old had his best season when James Rodriguez was in the Everton squad in 2020/21 – and Carlo Ancelotti was his manager. He scored 21 goals across all competitions a number of clubs were keen on him the following summer.

Calvert-Lewin’s dip in form hasn’t put some teams off him and according to Football Insider, Man Utd and Newcastle are considering a ‘late swoop’ for the Toffees star.

Chelsea is also a ‘potential destination’ for Calvert-Lewin but they are currently focusing all their efforts on Napoli forward Victor Osimhen and have offered him a huge contract.

Man Utd, Newcastle keen on Calvert-Lewin

Calvert-Lewin will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in January ahead of a free transfer next summer and Everton are keen to avoid that.

It seems very unlikely at this late stage that Calvert-Lewin will be putting pen to paper on a new contract, but still, selling him now before bringing in a replacement would be a risking move.

Newcastle acted on their interest earlier in the summer but were priced out of a move by Everton, despite a deal that would have seen Yankuba Minteh go the other way to Goodison Park being close. Minteh has since joined Brighton.

But Football Insider claims that Everton have had to ‘re-evaluate their demands’ due to Calvert-Lewin’s contract situation and the club’s financial issues.

Newcastle could bring Calvert-Lewin in as cover for their top talisman Alexander Isak. Callum Wilson is past his best at the age of 32 and Eddie Howe wants more competition in the striker department.

Man Utd, on the other hand, would like to sign an experienced striker to compete with young duo Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, but it will have to be a cheap deal after spending most of their transfer kitty on Manuel Ugarte.

Sources: Calvert-Lewin exit hinges on multiple factors

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that the chances of Calvert-Lewin leaving Everton becomes less likely as time goes on, as the Toffees would have to sign a new striker to replace him.

Dyche’s other options in the centre-forward department are Beto, Neal Maupay and Youssef Chermiti.

Chermiti is sidelined for the foreseeable future with a foot injury, while Maupay is expected to leave Everton this summer amid interest from Marseille.

We understand that Dyche will not entertain having just one fit striker by the end of the window and therefore, Newcastle or Man Utd would have to make a good offer to stand any chance of signing Calvert-Lewin.

Everton have done their due diligence on striker targets though, with the possibility of signing Chelsea youngster David Datro Fofana beign discussed behind the scenes.

The Toffees would have to have a deal in principle agreed for a new striker before they entertain Calvert-Lewin’s sale – and that is increasingly unlikely with just two days remaining of the window.

