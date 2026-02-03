Manchester United’s pursuit of Champions League qualification could unlock a summer transfer spend in excess of £200million.

That is the view from insiders at Old Trafford, following the club’s deliberate decision not to strengthen during the January transfer window. Confidence remains high behind the scenes that Michael Carrick’s appointment is paying dividends, with officials believing Man Utd are well placed to secure a return to Europe’s elite competition.

Qualification for the Champions League would provide a significant boost to the club’s summer transfer plans, with United keen to replicate the overhaul of their attack carried out last summer – this time in midfield.

The arrivals of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo transformed United’s front line, and the club now hopes to achieve a similar impact by recruiting two high-level midfielders capable of elevating that department.

United explored moves for Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton early in January, but quickly accepted that none of those deals would be completed mid-season.

However, those names are expected to remain under consideration heading into the summer, alongside additional targets currently being assessed.

With Champions League qualification potentially inflating their budget, United will be prepared to make a major splash in the market as they look to accelerate their rebuild.

Man Utd news: Anderson boost; striker U-turn

It was claimed earlier on Tuesday that Nottingham Forest star Anderson is ‘bound for Manchester’, though United will have to fend off Manchester City to land him.

Sesko got off to a slow start at Old Trafford following his £74m switch from RB Leipzig last summer, but he proved his worth by scoring the winner against Fulham on Sunday.

A report claims United chiefs have completed a U-turn over the prospective signing of a new striker this summer.