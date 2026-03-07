Man Utd learn UCL qualification key to stunning signing as £100m double deal eyed

Manchester United could be involved in two big La Liga moves in the summer

Manchester United have been told Champions League qualification will be pivotal if they are to sign a classy alternative to Elliot Anderson, while the Red Devils are also keen on a Bournemouth forward.

Man Utd have made central midfield a transfer priority heading into the summer, with at least two new players expected to arrive in the position. Nottingham Forest playmaker Anderson has been installed as their No 1 target, but we revealed on Thursday that his move to Manchester City is already being called a ‘done deal’.

With Anderson edging closer to joining City, United will have to move for different midfielders…

Man Utd learn key demand

United ‘have to qualify for the Champions League if they are to have any chance of signing Adam Wharton’, according to Old Trafford reporter Samuel Luckhurst.

Wharton is ‘expected to leave Crystal Palace in the summer’ but only wants to join a Champions League club, giving United even more motivation to make the top four.

Michael Carrick’s side currently sit in third, three points ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea.

Wharton has already won the FA Cup and played in the Europa Conference League with Palace, and he is eyeing the Champions League in the next stage of his career.

The 22-year-old ‘excelled’ in 4-0 and 2-0 wins for Palace over United in recent seasons, performances which have dazzled club chiefs at Old Trafford.

We revealed on February 27 that Wharton has a gentleman’s agreement with Palace which means he can leave for a UCL club in a £60-65million (up to €75m / $87m) deal this summer.

United will face serious competition from Liverpool for the England star.

Double deal on?

Wharton is not the only Premier League star United are interested in, as they have also ‘added Bournemouth ace Marcus Tavernier to their summer shortlist’, as per the Daily Mail.

In addition to the midfield hunt, United are seeking reinforcements in attack, and Tavernier’s versatility makes him an attractive option. He can shine as either a No 10 or as a winger on either side.

The report claims Bournemouth will sell the 26-year-old if a £40m (€46m / $54m) bid is launched.

United’s interest in Tavernier comes after they missed out on his former Bournemouth team-mate Antoine Semenyo to City in January.

INEOS are also tracking Cherries midfielder Alex Scott as a potential midfield target for the future.

Sale collapses

United are eager to offload flop goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer, though their demands may have ruined the chances of one move in particular.

Onana is currently on loan at Trabzonspor, and the Super Lig outfit are hoping to strike a permanent deal.

But according to the Manchester Evening News, United want a huge £40-43m (up to €50m / $58m) to sell Onana.

Trabzonspor, understandably, have no intetion of meeting such a big price tag, putting the transfer in major doubt.