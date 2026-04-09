Manchester United have reportedly decided against a move for Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, while Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Manchester City actually have an agreement in place for Elliot Anderson.

Nottingham Forest star Anderson is Man Utd’s top target as they plan a midfield overhaul this summer. Man Utd need two new midfielders to help them move on from Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

While Anderson is United’s No 1 choice, the Red Devils have also shortlisted Wharton, Sandro Tonali, Carlos Baleba and Bruno Guimaraes as targets.

talkSPORT have provided an update on United’s midfield pursuit amid rumoured interest in the likes of Anderson and Wharton.

They state that Anderson is the ‘leading target’ for United and City, with both clubs having held talks with the player’s entourage.

Forest ‘are yet to receive any formal bids’ for the £100m-rated Anderson, but are ‘braced for offers before the World Cup’.

While United admire Wharton, they feel he is ‘too similar to Kobbie Mainoo’ to ramp up a £70m move. This is why they are prioritising Anderson at this stage.

INEOS also feel Anderson is ‘better value for money than Tonali’, which TEAMtalk revealed on April 1.

The Manchester Evening News claimed recently that City have struck a £65m deal to win the race for Anderson.

But Romano has shut this down while speaking on his YouTube channel.

“Man City are very serious on this deal, they are in conversation with the player’s camp,” he said.

“But when you see, ‘agreement done’, I keep telling you – there is still nothing done or decided with any club, also in terms of fee.

“Because there is respect between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest.

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Elliot Anderson price could change – Fabrizio Romano

“When you see a price today, that’s not guaranteed to be the real price of the player. It will depend on what Nottingham Forest and the Marinakis family tell Man City and other interested clubs.

“Man City have been working on this for months. Man Utd remain attentive to the situation. Man Utd want to try and be in the conversation.”

We confirmed on Wednesday that nothing has been agreed for Anderson, as Forest are ‘encouraging’ United and City to enter a ‘bidding war’.

Our sources state that United are making a strong play to beat City to the 23-year-old, having stepped up their interest. City, though, remain confident Anderson will move to the Etihad.

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