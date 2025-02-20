Geovany Quenda is attracting the attention of many top European clubs: he’s one of the most exciting young players in football today and his versatility – able to play on both sides – is one of the elements that is impressing the most.

That’s why many big clubs are interested in him for a transfer in the summer. Manchester United are one of the main suitors and recent reports state they are closing in on Quenda.

However, TEAMtalk is aware there are NO agreements – neither verbal nor of any other kind – between United and the Portuguese player or between them and his current club, Sporting CP.

United, to date, have shown concrete interest but have not made any offer or proposal. Of course, Ruben Amorim appreciates him a lot, having managed him at Sporting, but there are no agreements in place between the parties.

That’s why the race for him is still wide open, with Manchester City, Liverpool, Barcelona, and Bayer Leverkusen – among others – monitoring him closely.

For example, Barcelona have been following him for months and appreciate his talent and spoke with Jorge Mendes some time ago.

The Spanish club has scheduled a new meeting to better explore the margins of a possible negotiation. But all the interested clubs will speak again with his agent to keep the contacts alive.

As we have previously stated, the Portuguese agent is personally following the Quenda issue because he believes a lot in him and in his potential: together, they will take all the time to evaluate the future possibilities for the player, without rushing to make agreements now.

There are all the elements to be able to say that it will be an exciting few months for Quenda’s future and that the contacts with the top clubs will continue for weeks.

Man Utd round-up: Amorim safe at Old Trafford

United have reportedly decided to trust the process with Amorim, hoping that his style will bear fruit soon, though the decision to remain with him is partially motivated by finances, after dismissing Erik ten Hag and his staff cost north of £10million.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for fresh talent, and are said to be ‘confident’ that Matheus Cunha will want to join them in the summer, and will make that push if Alejandro Garnacho leaves.

Meanwhile, Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini has stated that Antony, on loan from United, is fuelled by “revenge” amid his good form in Spain.

Another January departure, Marcus Rashford, has been told his loan to Aston Villa is “positive” by former team-mate Raphael Varane, who was surprised at the location of the move.

