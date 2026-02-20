A second source has confirmed Manchester United are in the frame to sign Barcelona star Alejandro Balde, with Christopher Vivell heading up the pursuit, though he is not the only left-back on their radar.

Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu, Tyrell Malacia and Diego Leon make up Man Utd’s current crop of left-backs. However, there are several reasons why they are expected to dip into the market for yet another option.

Shaw’s contract expires in June 2027, and Man Utd could move away from the Englishman next season. Dorgu joined as Shaw’s successor in February 2025, though recent reports have suggested United see him as a future left winger.

Then there is Malacia, who failed to leave in January. The Dutchman is expected to be sold this summer so he can get his career back on track.

Reports in the Spanish press claimed earlier this week that United hold interest in Balde as a solution to their left-back search. It was even claimed that a ‘concrete offer’ worth €40million (£35m / $47m) is being drawn up.

In an interview with The United Stand, journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed Balde is an option for the Red Devils.

The transfer is being pursued by Christopher Vivell, director of recruitment at Old Trafford. He is a long-term admirer of the full-back and has proposed his signing to club chiefs.

However, United have yet to make a final decision on the move, which means talks have not started.

United will need to offer Balde a lucrative financial package and guaranteed starts to get him to join, as he is currently settled in Spain.

The 22-year-old was born in Barcelona and has only ever played for the Catalan giants.

Balde, Dimarco both on Man Utd shortlist

It is understandable that Vivell is keen on landing Balde, as he is one of the quickest players in LaLiga and is an attacking left-back with top-class potential.

But if the transfer proves unattainable, then United could pivot towards Federico Dimarco of Inter Milan.

It emerged earlier this month that United ‘dream’ of making Dimarco their new left-back as he is putting up phenomenal assist numbers in Italy.

Plus, Michael Carrick’s side reportedly sent scouts to watch both the 28-year-old and Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu in the Derby d’Italia.

