‘Poisonous’ Garnacho blasted as Ratcliffe’s incredible Man Utd sale stance leaked

Alejandro Garnacho has been ripped to shreds by a senior reporter, who has revealed exactly how Sir Jim Ratcliffe reacted to the winger leaving Manchester United for Chelsea.

Garnacho fell out with former Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim after he failed to make the starting lineup for the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last season. This saw Amorim tell Garnacho that he had to find a new club over the summer.

Despite clear issues over the forward’s attitude, Chelsea decided to trust in his potential. Garnacho moved to Stamford Bridge on a seven-year contract, with the deal costing Chelsea £40million.

However, Garnacho has scored just once in the Premier League this term, with four of his eight goals coming in the League Cup.

The Argentina international came off the bench early on against his former club United on Saturday, but he put in another poor performance as Liam Rosenior’s side were beaten 1-0 at home.

To make matters worse for Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes and Joshua Zirkzee were among a host of United players who mocked him on social media, following a post by Luke Shaw.

Jeremy Cross has blasted Garnacho in his latest column for the Daily Star, writing: ‘Alejandro Garnacho is the embodiment of young footballers these days: his ego is writing cheques his talent cannot cash.’

The decision to sign Garnacho is described as the clearest example of Chelsea’s ‘shambolic dysfunction’.

Cross states that whoever greenlit the move should be ‘sacked on the spot’.

‘It’s difficult to find another footballer who has a greater sense of arrogance and entitlement than Garnacho. The embodiment of the modern-day footballer,’ the report adds.

Cross also reveals that United had ‘had enough of his poisonous attitude’.

It can sometimes be tough for club chiefs such as Ratcliffe to sell players, amid concerns they might thrive elsewhere, but that was certainly not the case with Garnacho.

Cross reports that Ratcliffe ‘couldn’t stop smiling’ when learning that Chelsea had submitted a £40m offer.

Garnacho demonstrated good potential at United, but Ratcliffe was clearly delighted to get such a troublesome player off the books.

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Garnacho sale paying dividends for Man Utd

The Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler recently praised United’s decision to sell Garnacho and sign Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

While Garnacho is causing yet more problems at Chelsea, Cunha has quickly become an important part of United’s forward line.

Remarkably, Garnacho could be on the move again this summer. We revealed on Tuesday morning that Rosenior and Chelsea are open to selling him after just one year.

As he is still only 21 years old, Chelsea are confident they can recoup all of the £40m they originally spent on him.

We can confirm Chelsea have added Liverpool and Arsenal target Anthony Gordon to their shortlist of options for the left wing position.

Our sources have also confirmed reports that Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in a controversial deal for a standout Tottenham Hotspur star.

United, meanwhile, have been told to consider a shock transfer U-turn by Ryan Giggs – and it’s not Marcus Rashford.