Man Utd serious about £84m Bayern Munich raid amid stunning Conte update

Manchester United are reportedly providing Manchester City with competition for an elite Bayern Munich star, while Antonio Conte is seemingly edging closer to replacing Michael Carrick at Old Trafford.

Man Utd rebuilt their midfield over the summer by signing Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. However, questions are already being raised over the long-term suitability of Santos and Tielemans.

Indeed, it has already been claimed that United may regret signing the pair after missing out on several other targets.

Landing this Bayern midfielder would be a brilliant solution…

Man Utd, Man City converge on Bayern ace

United, City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are all ‘seriously considering’ moving for Aleksandar Pavlovic, according to German source Fussball News.

Pavlovic’s dominant performances in defensive midfield have seen him become one of Bayern’s most important and valuable players.

United have been wowed by the 22-year-old’s form, and he has therefore emerged as a top-class option on their shortlist.

But it is rivals City who have made the first move for Pavlovic, making an enquiry and signalling their desire to launch a €100million (£84m) bid.

Bayern have rejected City’s approach, insisting they do not want to sell Pavlovic under any circumstances.

Huge Conte claim

Conte is the frontrunner to take charge of United if Carrick gets sacked in the coming weeks, as per the Italian media.

Journalist Enzo Bucchioni has written for Tuttomercatoweb: ‘Antonio Conte’s return, the former Juventus coach is reaching an agreement with Manchester United, who have had a poor start to the Premier League, having also been held yesterday by [Roberto] De Zerbi’s Tottenham.’

Fellow Italian source Calciomercato claim United chiefs are ‘seriously considering sacking Carrick’ and are ‘entrusting’ Conte to turn things around.

The report adds: ‘Conte would gladly accept a call from Manchester United.’

The former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss recently told The Athletic of his desire to take a major club back to their former glory.

United learn Fulham’s stance on Josh King

United are among several top clubs in England and beyond tracking the progress of Josh King, though we understand Fulham have no intention of selling him in January.

King’s contract runs for another three years, and Fulham are confident they can keep him for the full campaign.

But Fulham’s chances of retaining the attacking midfielder will drop if they endure a poor season under Alvaro Arbeloa.

The Cottagers currently sit bottom of the table after picking up just two points from their first six matches.

Previous reports have set King’s valuation at over the £50m mark.