Roy Keane has questioned the physicality of Amad Diallo but hailed the creativity of Elliot Anderson, whom Manchester United would love to sign this summer.

It has been a good end to the season for Man Utd, as they have guaranteed a third-placed finish in the Premier League to book their spot in next season’s Champions League. The fact interim boss Michael Carrick has steered United back into Europe’s elite club competition has seen him earn the job full-time.

United beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 during Casemiro’s final game at Old Trafford. It was a notable match for numerous reasons, as Bruno Fernandes equalised Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne’s record for 20 assists in a single Premier League campaign, while Matheus Cunha’s goal controversially stood after the ball struck Bryan Mbeumo’s arm.

Morgan Gibbs-White tried to spark a late comeback for the visitors, but United held on to grab all three points.

Analysing the match for Sky Sports, Keane criticised Amad’s lack of strength in the build-up to Forest’s second goal, which was scored by Morato.

Anderson shrugged off Amad with ease after receiving the ball from a short corner, before whipping a cross into the box for Morato to head home.

Keane said: “Fantastic, absolutely amazing from Elliot Anderson.

“Really poor from United here. Amad Diallo, like a child, getting knocked off the ball.

“But once Anderson gets it on the half turn and he looks around, you’re thinking [it’s bad news for United]. As soon as it leaves his foot, you know United are in trouble.

“Morato in the six-yard box, just needs to get good contact on it.”

Neville joined in on the praise for Anderson, calling his cross ‘delicious’.

Anderson and Amad could head in different directions this summer if reports are to be believed.

The i Paper reported earlier this month that Sunderland have repeatedly made contact to try and reunite with Amad, who starred on loan at the Stadium of Light in the 2022-23 season.

There have been claims the winger might consider leaving United amid tough competition for minutes.

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Elliot Anderson dream appears off for Man Utd

However, our sources have laughed off suggestions Amad could depart Old Trafford, insisting he remains an important part of INEOS’ long-term plans.

United need to replace Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte this summer, and they have installed Anderson as their No 1 target.

But the Red Devils have been put off by Forest’s eye-watering £125million demands. United are also at serious risk of missing out on the England star to rivals Manchester City.

It would be a huge blow to see Anderson head to the Etihad, but United do have other targets for that eventuality.

Reports in the Italian press continue to talk up the possibility of United submitting a mega bid for Sandro Tonali.

United have also been told that one of their midfield targets actually has a ‘higher ceiling than Anderson’.