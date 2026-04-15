Man Utd spy TRIPLE deal to devastate rivals as striker ‘explodes’ onto radar

Manchester United are reportedly keen on Andoni Iraola and two of his top Bournemouth stars, while a red-hot striker has emerged as a new target for the Red Devils.

Michael Carrick has impressed as Man Utd’s interim head coach, though fresh reports suggest his chances of getting the job permanently are dropping. Iraola has emerged as a candidate to replace Carrick following the brilliant work he has done at Bournemouth since July 2023.

Man Utd are on alert as Iraola has confirmed he will leave the Cherries when his contract expires at the end of the season. His likely first two signings at Old Trafford have already emerged…

Man Utd in for two Bournemouth stars

United hold interest in Bournemouth sensation Eli Junior Kroupi and defensive leader Marcos Senesi, according to the Daily Mail.

United are searching for a new striker to replace Joshua Zirkzee, and Kroupi could be a great solution as he has a very bright future.

The Frenchman is only 19 years old but has scored 10 goals in 27 Premier League games this season.

Although, we revealed in February that Bournemouth are preparing a bumper new contract for Kroupi to keep the likes of United and Arsenal at bay.

United have entered the battle to sign Senesi on a free transfer when his contract runs out this summer.

INEOS aim to sign a new central defender for next season, and a move for Senesi would make huge financial sense.

There will be strong competition for the Argentine though as he is also wanted by Liverpool, Barcelona, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

Returning to Iraola, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the Spaniard would be ‘open’ to becoming United’s new head coach if given the chance.

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Striker ‘explodes’ onto radar

United and Tottenham have converged on South Korean centre-forward Oh Hyeon-gyu, according to Turkiye Gazetesi.

Oh only joined Besiktas from Genk in February but has enjoyed a ‘high-goal explosion’, netting seven goals in his first 10 matches.

This impressive form has seen United and Spurs begin to ‘monitor’ his situation ahead of potential talks this summer.

Besiktas paid Genk €14million (£12m) for the 25-year-old, but his transfer value could skyrocket if he continues to shine in the Super Lig and also enjoys a successful World Cup with South Korea.

Oh would likely jump at the chance to emulate his compatriot Son Heung-min by starring for Spurs, though that will depend on whether Roberto De Zerbi manages to keep them in the Premier League.

Casemiro’s next move

Casemiro is poised to join MLS side Inter Miami when leaving Old Trafford, with Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte claiming a deal is in place.

The contract will run for two years, until December 2028, and include the option for an extra 12 months.

The report even suggests that Inter Miami will double Casemiro’s weekly wage, from £350,000 a week to a whopping £700k per week.

Should the transfer reach completion, then it will see the midfielder reject Saudi advances in order to link up with Lionel Messi in the US.

Casemiro and Messi know each other well, having been long-term rivals at Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.