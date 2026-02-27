Man Utd to snub Anthony Gordon for spectacular £88m winger signing: ‘Quite serious’

Manchester United would rather go abroad in their search of a new left winger than sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, a journalist has revealed.

Gordon is enjoying a successful campaign, having notched 14 goals and five assists in 38 appearances so far. It must be noted that Gordon is Newcastle’s penalty taker, though his good form has still impressed both England boss Thomas Tuchel – which is crucial ahead of the World Cup – and the Magpies’ Premier League rivals.

It was claimed last weekend that Man Utd are keen on landing both the 25-year-old and his Newcastle team-mate Sandro Tonali. Arsenal and Liverpool are also long-term admirers of Gordon.

But it seems RB Leipzig ace Yan Diomande is higher up Man Utd’s shortlist than Gordon.

In an interview with The United Stand, transfer reporter Ben Jaocbs said: “Man Utd are quite serious about Yan Diomande.

“I think, speaking to sources, there’s more substance actually in Yan Diomande to Manchester United or possibly Tottenham than there is with Anotony Gordon to Manchester United.”

We revealed on February 21 that Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal have all made enquiries for Gordon over the past 12 months.

However, we understand Newcastle are confident about keeping the England ace, insisting it would take an ‘extraordinary’ offer for them to change their stance.

According to the latest from our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, Arsenal are leading the charge for Gordon and are plotting a £75million (€85.5m / $101m) bid.

But whether this will be enough to prise him away from Newcastle remains to be seen.

Diomande appears to have a higher ceiling than Gordon, and Man Utd have sent scouts to watch him on numerous occasions this term.

Man Utd in contact for Liverpool target Yan Diomande

Sources confirmed to us on December 31 that United have contacted Diomande’s camp to register their interest. The Red Devils are closely watching his situation ahead of making a potential move, with Diomande valued at €100m (£88m / $118m).

It emerged on February 16 that United see the electric 19-year-old as the ‘missing piece of the puzzle’ for their attack.

But United will have to fend off Liverpool to secure his services. We understand Liverpool are the most advanced club in the chase for Diomande.

Plus, Diomande has admitted his father is a big Liverpool fan who would love to see his son shine at Anfield.

