Man Utd star’s injury ‘doesn’t look good’ amid new ‘medical tests’

Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko is undergoing tests on his shin injury and will miss Slovenia’s upcoming matches, according to reports.

It has largely been a frustrating start to the campaign for Sesko and Man Utd. Head coach Michael Carrick currently prefers to use Matheus Cunha at centre-forward, despite United investing £74million when signing Sesko in August 2025.

So far this term, Sesko has scored twice in six games across all competitions. The 23-year-old has largely had to settle for a role as an impact substitute, while he also missed the 1-1 draw at Fulham on Sunday due to a shin problem.

As per GiveMeSport, Sesko will not link up with the Slovenia squad for their two games against Scotland, plus their fixtures against North Macedonia and Switzerland, as he will remain at Carrington to continue his rehabilitation.

Sesko will ‘undergo exams on Monday (today) to determine the extent of the injury’, the report reads.

GMS add that the ‘timeframe for his return’ is not yet clear.

Slovenian sports newspaper Ekipa, meanwhile, report (via Sport Witness) that Sesko’s injury ‘doesn’t look good because of history and past patterns’.

Ekipa also state: ‘What is so worrying is that all these conditions, which can cause a bone to hurt for so long despite the complete absence of a classic fracture or something similar, are usually chronic.’

Some in the Slovenian press are concerned Sesko’s shin issues could plague him for several months, as it is an injury he has been forced to deal with before.

His MRI scan in London should provide clarity on the extent of the problem and a potential return date.

Sesko has scored 16 times in 45 appearances for the Slovenian national team so far in his career.

Benjamin Sesko frustrations set to continue

Finding form on the international stage could have helped Sesko to return to Old Trafford with more confidence, but that will no longer be possible.

There is currently strong debate over whether Carrick should have used Sesko more, prior to his injury.

After United’s 2-2 draw with Everton, Paul Scholes said Sesko could be a ‘focal point’ for Carrick’s attack, adding that ‘it is very difficult to watch a Manchester United team without a centre-forward.’

Michael Owen, though, thinks Sesko is only a ‘great impact player’ as things stand. Owen believes Sesko is not yet the ‘real deal’ who will fire United back into contention for the Premier League title.

Sesko is not the only United player who has been forced to pull out of international duty. England stars Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo will both remain in Manchester, having been assessed by the club after being taken off in the latter stages of the Fulham draw.

Meanwhile, Owen also thinks a second United forward is ‘not enjoying his football’ under Carrick.