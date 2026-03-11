Manchester United have earmarked Paris Saint-Germain ace Bradley Barcola as a key summer target after deciding to give Michael Carrick the permanent manager’s job, a report has sensationally claimed.

Man Utd are expected to make numerous big signings this summer, including a left winger, two central midfielders, a left-back and potentially a centre-half, too. They need a new winger after offloading the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Antony at former manager Ruben Amorim’s request, while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho look set to leave permanently at the end of the season.

Amorim preferred to operate with wing-backs as part of a 3-4-2-1 formation, whereas United have returned to using wingers under interim boss Carrick.

The Red Devils have been linked with several elite wingers as they look to bolster their attack, and PSG’s Barcola is the latest.

According to speculative Spanish outlet Fichajes, United are ‘preparing’ to make Barcola their next ‘big signing’.

INEOS recruitment chiefs have ‘set their sights’ on the Ligue 1 ace, identifying him as the ‘centrepiece’ of their summer rebuild.

Barcola’s sensational rise in France has seen him emerge as a ‘top priority’ for United. They view him as a replacement for Rashford, who agreed personal terms with loan club Barcelona on March 1.

Barcola is one of PSG’s most valuable assets, and reports have resultantly given him a huge €100million (£86m / $116m) price tag, which United will need to meet if they are to complete a deal.

The France star was rotated earlier in the season but has been in great form of late, having found the back of the net in each of PSG’s last three league matches.

This is not the first report to predict United will make a move for Barcola. A journalist claimed two days ago that he has emerged as the ‘standout option’ amid their winger hunt.

We revealed on Saturday that Liverpool have had approaches for both Barcola and Desire Doue snubbed by PSG.

We understand it will be far harder for a Premier League club to snare Barcola than previous reports have suggested, as PSG see the 23-year-old as central to their future plans.

The report adds that United officials have ‘decided to confirm’ Carrick in the permanent manager role after being impressed by his work as interim.

Carrick truth emerges

Such a decision will supposedly allow Carrick and the board to step up potential signings, with Barcola high in their thinking, no matter how hard that transfer might be.

However, this is clearly not the best source for information on United’s next long-term manager.

Sources confirmed to us on February 23 that director of football Jason Wilcox has been ‘thrilled’ by Carrick’s performance, putting him in contention for the full-time role.

Crucially, though, sources state that United will evaluate elite options before making a final decision at the end of the campaign.

That means the former midfielder could be up against big names such as Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino and Roberto De Zerbi.

