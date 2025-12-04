Ruben Amorim could be to blame if Bruno Fernandes leaves Manchester United and completes a sensational reunion with Marcus Rashford at Barcelona, according to an observer.

The 2024-25 campaign may have been historically bad for Man Utd, but Fernandes still managed 19 goals and 19 assists across all competitions. Fernandes was United’s main source of creativity, as has been a constant theme over recent years.

He mainly operated in one of the two No 10 roles last term, though that has changed this season.

Bruno Fernandes’ Man Utd career so far

Joined from Sporting CP for £68m in January 2020

Registered 100 goals and 91 assists in 304 matches

Won the FA Cup and League Cup

Following the arrivals of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, Fernandes has been forced to drop back as a No 8.

He has still managed two goals and five assists in 14 games but is unlikely to reach the same attacking output as last campaign.

There has been speculation the Portugal ace could leave Old Trafford next year as his contract expires in June 2027. It includes the option for an extra 12 months, though reports have stated there is also an agreement he can depart if a £57million (€65m / $76m) bid arrives.

‘Barcelona fans would love him’

In a recent interview, former Barcelona and Spain star Gaizka Mendieta was asked about Fernandes moving to LaLiga next summer. He suggested Amorim playing the 31-year-old out of position may speed up a huge transfer to Barca.

“Look at Ilkay Gundogan. He came to Barcelona also in his thirties, so in terms of age, not too much to worry about if Bruno Fernandes wants the move,” Mendieta said (via Goal).

“Talent-wise, he has all the time that he needs for a player to succeed in LaLiga. It’s obviously about how he feels about it.

“He’s obviously the captain at Man Utd. Maybe the fact that he’s not playing in a position where he would prefer could influence him. I cannot see why he couldn’t go to LaLiga, to Barca, especially.

“Again, I think players love those challenges, different countries, different leagues, winning trophies in different leagues, and I’m sure it crossed his mind many times.

“But again, it’s about ambition, it’s about his situation there. In the same way I would love to see Vinicius Junior in the Premier League, I would love to see Fernandes in LaLiga.

“Barca fans would love him, 100 per cent. His character, both talent-wise and personality-wise.”

Fernandes moving to the Camp Nou could see him reunite with Rashford, who is on loan at the Catalan giants from United.

Rashford is hopeful Barca will trigger their €30m (£26m / $35m) option to sign him permanently following his great start to the season, but club chiefs have not decided yet.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on November 18 that Fernandes is not 100 per cent safe from United’s midfield rebuild.

Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson is their top target, and he could be followed to Old Trafford by two more stars.

The Saudis made contact for Fernandes over the summer and are likely to reignite their pursuit if it emerges he is considering life away from United.

The Saudis are willing to offer Fernandes colossal money to play alongside compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

Fernandes has already said he will not hold talks with any other clubs until after the World Cup.

Man Utd news: Anderson boost; surprise Arsenal rumour

Meanwhile, United now have a better chance of signing Anderson as Forest have identified a possible replacement, sources state.

Kobbie Mainoo could be sold to make room for Anderson in Amorim’s squad.

Incredibly, Mainoo has been named as a shock option for Arsenal.