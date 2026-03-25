Bruno Fernandes key to £65m Man Utd signing after latest development

Bruno Fernandes could help Manchester United land Mateus Fernandes this summer after the West Ham United ace heaped special praise on his Portuguese compatriot.

Mateus Fernandes has registered four goals and four assists in 34 appearances for West Ham so far this term. The central midfielder has been one of West Ham’s better performers during what has been a difficult campaign.

Mateus Fernandes is only 21 years old but has impressed scouts at top Premier League clubs with his dribbling ability, long-range vision and work rate.

Numerous reports have tipped Man Utd to unite Fernandes with his namesake at club level, and the younger Fernandes would seemingly be delighted to play alongside his idol.

Ahead of working with the older Fernandes at international level, Mateus Fernandes was asked who his ‘role model’ is.

He replied (via A Bola): “The biggest reference right now is Bruno, because of the player he already is.

“Even back in my time at Sporting, I used to watch him and try to learn.

“He plays in the same league as me, has a lot of experience with the national team and in the Premier League.

“I really try to study him. Without a doubt, he stands out.”

The two Fernandes’ are currently preparing for Portugal’s upcoming friendlies against Mexico and the USA, with the World Cup edging closer.

United were first linked with Mateus Fernandes in January.

He is not the only West Ham star being tracked by Old Trafford chiefs, with Jarrod Bowen also of interest.

West Ham will have to sell the duo, plus other top stars, if they are relegated to the Championship this season.

It was claimed earlier this month that Man Utd are ‘advancing’ their pursuit of Mateus Fernandes as they look to beat Arsenal to his signing. West Ham have set his price tag at £65million (€75m).

The former Southampton star is an option for United as they prepare to rebuild their midfield this summer.

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Man Utd evaluating midfield targets

The Red Devils are braced to miss out on Elliot Anderson to Manchester City, forcing them to pursue different targets.

Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes are the main stars being considered.

Bruno Fernandes has already revealed he will make a final decision on his future after the World Cup.

The United skipper looked likely to depart under Ruben Amorim as he was played as a No 8 and was frustrated by the club’s struggles.

But Michael Carrick’s arrival as interim head coach has revitalised Fernandes, who is shining as a No 10 once again.

United fans will hope their talisman pens a new deal to extend his stay beyond June 2027.

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