Two stars overtake Carlos Baleba on Man Utd wish list as sources reveal concerns over Brighton ace

There are concerns over the form of Carlos Baleba at Brighton & Hove Albion, with sources confirming that Manchester United are now prioritising two other midfielders.

Man Utd approached Baleba’s camp in the summer to gauge his interest in a potential blockbuster switch to Old Trafford. United found out that Baleba would be very much open to joining them, and that personal terms would not be an issue.

However, United were warned from the start that it would be very tough to strike an agreement with Brighton.

The Seagulls did not want to lose Baleba under any circumstances over the summer and gave him a price tag worth more than £100million.

This saw United postpone talks for the Cameroonian until 2026.

TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reported recently that Baleba remains on United’s midfield shortlist, though he is no longer the favoured option.

Dean Jones has now told TEAMtalk that United are leaning towards Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson amid questions over whether Baleba is worth such a huge fee.

“Carlos Baleba has still not completed a full Premier League game this season and his mooted move to Man United is starting to be cast into some doubt. It’s an interesting one,” Jones said.

“He put in an improved performance on Saturday in the win over Newcastle but was still taken off. It was his longest Premier League appearance of the season yet the fact he has not completed a game yet does raise some question marks.

“Brighton continues to rate him around the £100million mark, despite his drop off since the summer transfer links with United.

“There has been intent from United to return with a new approach for him in 2026 and that might still happen. Their interest does remain but equally there is also new consideration for other players that is growing.

“Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson are the two prime candidates and United’s recruitment staff will track all options heading into the new year.”

Fletcher has reported that Wharton is United’s No 1 target, while Jobe Bellingham is also of interest amid his struggles at Borussia Dortmund.

TEAMtalk revealed on September 29 that sacking Ruben Amorim would not stop United from moving for a top-class new midfielder such as Baleba, Wharton or Anderson.

Amorim has received plenty of criticism during his time in charge of United but eased the pressure off his shoulders with an impressive 2-1 victory at Liverpool on Sunday.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk what that win means for Amorim’s chances of staying at the helm.

