Man Utd ‘accelerate’ stunning £70m move as ‘fresh talks’ held and replacement found

Manchester United are ‘stepping up’ their move for Brighton & Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba, according to a report, with a huge discount ON and the Seagulls having already identified their next midfielder.

Man Utd made contact for Baleba last summer, and the Cameroonian was known to be keen on the transfer. However, United were put off by Brighton’s huge £100million demands.

Baleba has not been quite as dominant this season, with reports suggesting he was distracted by the speculation in the early stages of the campaign.

Nevertheless, Baleba remains one of the Premier League’s most coveted young midfielders, and a primary target for United.

The fact Manchester City are leading the charge for Nottingham Forest maestro Elliot Anderson has forced United to strongly consider alternatives such as Baleba, Adam Wharton and Sandro Tonali.

As per an update from United-centric website Centre Devils, INEOS’ summer plans have begun to ‘accelerate’ as they consider a major bid for Baleba.

The Red Devils ‘held fresh talks with his representatives last month’, which signalled ‘renewed interest’.

As the 22-year-old is ‘open to a move’, personal terms are ‘unlikely to present an obstacle’.

We revealed on February 25 that United are confident about signing Baleba at a reduced price of £70m. Brighton will struggle to command the £100m figure they previously held out for due to the player’s dip in form this season.

While missing out on Anderson would be a significant blow for United, we understand Baleba is actually their No 1 target for the destroyer-type role.

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Brighton already know Baleba replacement

Brighton are already preparing for Baleba to move to Old Trafford, too. We revealed on Monday that they have found their replacement for Baleba.

With Casemiro leaving and Manuel Ugarte expected to be sold, United need to land two new midfielders in the summer.

They could swoop for Wharton or Tonali after Baleba, though such a double deal would likely set them back at least £130m.

Instead, INEOS might pursue a more affordable target, such as Morten Hjulmand, Joao Gomes or Freiburg’s Johan Manzambi.

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