Man Utd plan sensational late hijack of €50m ‘agreed’ LaLiga deal

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly eyeing late moves for Atalanta star Ederson, despite the midfielder having already agreed a switch to Spain.

Ederson has put himself in a strong position to leave Atalanta this summer. He has rejected all approaches to extend his contract beyond June 2027, knowing other clubs are bound to come in for his services.

The upcoming transfer window represents Atalanta’s final opportunity to sell Ederson for a reasonable price.

They have previously valued him at over €70million (£61m) but have since had to slash that asking price. Atalanta are expected to hold out for around €50m (£44m), whereas Ederson’s agent feels his client should be available for just €30-40m (£26-35m).

As per Sky Sport Italia, Atletico Madrid have emerged as frontrunners for the Brazilian by agreeing a four-year contract with his entourage.

The deal is worth €5m (£4.4m) per season and includes a €2m (£1.7m) signing-on bonus.

Atleti are preparing to submit their first official offer for Ederson, worth an initial €35m plus €3m in potential add-ons (a total package worth £33m).

But this does not meet Atalanta’s €50m price tag, giving other clubs an opportunity.

According to Tutto Atalanta, there are ‘sirens’ in Madrid as Man Utd or Arsenal could scupper Atleti’s proposed deal.

Man Utd are long-term admirers of the 26-year-old and remain ‘strongly interested’, which may see them enter rival talks.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have been tipped to make a ‘sensational entry’ into the transfer pursuit by submitting a bid of their own.

Ederson would welcome a move to either LaLiga or the Premier League.

Atleti have funds at their disposal, but the supreme wealth of Premier League sides is always a threat.

We revealed in January that Ederson could emerge as an option for Newcastle United. Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes are both picking up interest heading towards the summer.

Man Utd aim to sign a top-quality Premier League midfielder before saving money with a cheaper second capture.

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Man Utd hijack would make sense

Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba are the main candidates for the first deal. The Red Devils have also considered Tonali but feel Anderson or Wharton would represent better value.

With regards to their second midfield signing, Ederson would be a great option for Man Utd given his low cost.

Despite Tutto Atalanta’s suggestion of a late hijack, it is likely Atleti will win the chase for the three-cap Brazil international.

Alternatives for INEOS include Sporting CP star Morten Hjulmand or Freiburg’s Johan Manzambi. Joao Gomes may also be available on the cheap once Wolverhampton Wanderers’ relegation is confirmed.

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