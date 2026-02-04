Alex Scott is among three English targets for Man Utd

Manchester United could overhaul their squad with the capture of Bournemouth ace Alex Scott and two other English stars, a report has claimed.

Man Utd opted against spending any money in January as they prepare for a transformative summer transfer window. Casemiro is confirmed to be leaving, and the exits of other players such as Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee and Tyrell Malacia will create room in the squad for several new arrivals.

TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones has already revealed that qualifying for the Champions League will boost United’s transfer budget above £200million (€232m / $274m).

It has been widely reported that INEOS owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to sign the best British players for United, and Spanish outlet Fichajes claim a stunning €200m (£172m / $236.5m) triple deal could be on the cards.

Bournemouth midfielder Scott is among the players being eyed by United recruitment chiefs.

The Red Devils love Scott’s versatility, as he can shine in a number of different midfield roles. United supposedly feel the 22-year-old is ready to step up and leave Bournemouth for a truly illustrious club.

The report explains how United want Scott to partner Elliot Anderson in a new-look midfield.

United’s interest in Nottingham Forest star Anderson is well documented. Indeed, he tops their wish list as they prepare to move on from Casemiro.

However, United will have to fend off local rivals Manchester City to bring Anderson to Old Trafford.

Fichajes name Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall as the third English talent United are keen to sign. A midfielder by trade, Newcastle have transformed Hall into one of the best young full-backs in the Premier League.

Man Utd officials have reportedly ‘set their sights’ on Hall to end their ‘constant headache’ at left-back. Luke Shaw appears to be past his best, while United see Patrick Dorgu as more of a left midfielder or left winger.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Interest in Scott, Anderson confirmed

Hall, 21, would be a great solution given his top-class potential, though Newcastle will likely demand a big fee before selling.

The report does not explain exactly how much of that £172m figure will go on each of Scott, Anderson and Hall.

We can confirm that United are indeed interested in both Scott and Anderson. Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed on January 14 that United and City are keeping close tabs on Scott’s development ahead of potential moves in the future.

Bournemouth will try to hand him a new contract to end the exit speculation, while Tottenham Hotspur have cooled their interest.

Sources have confirmed to us that United have made Anderson a key target in their midfield evolution, but they fear City could beat them to a deal.

If United are successful in capturing Anderson, then his arrival could signal the start of an impressive quadruple swoop worth over £186m, a report has claimed.

United’s alleged interest in Hall has been far less documented. Instead, Liverpool were strongly linked with him last February.

Man Utd news: Second Forest target; Mainoo latest

Meanwhile, our sources have revealed that United are spying a second Forest raid alongside Anderson.

Kobbie Mainoo looked set to depart United under Ruben Amorim, but Michael Carrick has transformed the situation.

Sources have provided us with an important update on Mainoo’s potential new contract at Old Trafford.