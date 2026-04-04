Man Utd urged into complete U-turn on No 1 transfer target who’s ‘way off it’

Manchester United have been warned against signing Elliot Anderson, with a pundit claiming the Nottingham Forest star is way off the elite level, while INEOS’ reasons for cooling on Sandro Tonali have emerged.

Man Utd will sign at least two central midfielders this summer. It has long been a problem position for the Red Devils, and INEOS chiefs are working hard to solve it ready for next season.

The fact Manuel Ugarte could follow Casemiro out of Old Trafford has increased United’s need for midfield reinforcements.

Anderson has emerged as United’s priority target owing to his excellent performances for Forest.

United are challenging Manchester City to sign Anderson in a potential £80-100million deal.

The England star has been touted as the potential solution to United’s midfield issues. However, talkSPORT pundit Danny Mills has cast serious doubt over Anderson’s ability to be a game-changer for United and England.

Mills said: “Is he really good enough at international level to win a World Cup?

“What about Adam Wharton? For the last two years, it’s all been, ‘Adam Wharton’s going to be the next best thing.'”

While Anderson and Wharton have yet to establish themselves as truly elite stars, they both have extremely high ceilings.

Anderson has been bossing games for Forest over the last two years, despite the fact he is only 23 years old. He could develop into a top Champions League performer if nurtured correctly at Old Trafford.

We revealed on Wednesday that Man Utd prefer the likes of Anderson and Wharton to Newcastle United star Tonali.

They feel Anderson or Wharton would be better value for money than the Italian. Man Utd are also worried about Tonali’s wage demands and his past betting ban.

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Man Utd have double midfield plan

Sources confirmed to us on March 28 that City are considering moves for both Anderson and Tonali, which would seriously impact Man Utd’s options.

Although, Anderson has dropped a subtle hint he might choose United over City this summer.

United aim to sign one marquee name for their midfield revamp before saving money on a cheaper second option.

Potential targets for the latter role include Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Joao Gomes, Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand and Johan Manzambi of Freiburg.

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