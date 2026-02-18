Man Utd ‘lead race’ for spectacular Real Madrid signing after Arsenal make new approach

Manchester United have emerged as favourites to sign Endrick from Real Madrid, as per a report, while our sources have already revealed the three other English clubs to make fresh enquiries for the striker.

Real Madrid reached an agreement to sign Endrick in December 2022. The deal was worth an initial €35million plus a further €25m in potential add-ons.

Endrick remained with Palmeiras until the age of 18, officially joining Madrid in July 2024.

However, the Brazilian had a disappointing first 18 months at the Bernabeu, scoring just seven goals in 40 matches and largely having to rely on substitute appearances for game time.

In an attempt to reignite his career, Madrid sent Endrick to Lyon on loan in January. The move has worked wonders, as Endrick has already managed five goals and one assist in his first six outings for the French club.

Endrick’s blistering return to form has sparked rumours he could leave Madrid on a permanent basis this summer. After all, fellow centre-forwards Kylian Mbappe and Gonzalo Garcia are already in their squad.

According to speculative Spanish outlet Fichajes, Man Utd are pursuing Endrick’s signature and are ‘leading the race’ ahead of several Premier League and European suitors.

Man Utd chiefs supposedly see it as a ‘unique market opportunity’ to add ‘power and unlimited potential’ to their forward line.

United allegedly aim to convince Madrid to sell the 19-year-old with a big financial proposal. They think Endrick will be open to the move due to his previous struggles in the Spanish capital.

Were Endrick to move to Old Trafford, then he would provide Benjamin Sesko with competition for his starting spot. Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are also capable of playing at No 9 if required.

Although, United will have to fend off Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea if Endrick becomes available to land.

Real Madrid reject Endrick approaches

We revealed on February 13 that Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea have all made fresh checks on the player’s situation amid his return to form.

However, Madrid have rebuffed all enquiries as they intend to keep Endrick this summer. Los Blancos chiefs want to give him another chance to prove his worth in their first team.

Premier League clubs will likely keep tabs on Endrick’s situation next season in case his Madrid problems come back to the fore. After all, while Endrick is seen as a generational talent, he will struggle to displace Mbappe as Madrid’s main striker.

England will be Endrick’s most likely landing spot if he does decide to leave Madrid permanently in a future transfer window.

