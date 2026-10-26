Neville destroys ‘pathetic’ Man Utd hierarchy and makes Amorim comparison

Gary Neville has been left disgusted by the way INEOS have handled the decisions at Manchester United, while also blasting the players for ‘downing tools’ and costing Michael Carrick his job.

Carrick was under intense pressure heading into the home clash against Bournemouth, and his players proceeded to put on another horror show in a 3-0 home defeat. Ayden Heaven, Leny Yoro and Senne Lammens were all guilty of costly mistakes as Bournemouth easily brushed United aside.

United have now lost five out of their last eight games in all competitions, and they have dropped to 16th in the Premier League.

The fans showed their love for Carrick by singing for him during the game and applauding him down the tunnel at full-time.

Yet the supporters booed the players off the pitch and repeatedly sang derogatory songs about Jason Wilcox and INEOS.

On co-commentary for Sky Sports, Neville said the game was an ‘absolute nightmare for Carrick’ before adding: “The owners are gonna get a whack as well because they’ve been pathetic for the football club.

“The sporting department has made some shocking decisions. They deserve what they’re gonna get.”

After calling the situation an ‘absolute mess’, Neville turned on the players by saying: “They’ve downed tools this lot.”

During the first half, Neville made a comparison between United’s style of play under Carrick and their style of play under Ruben Amorim.

“This game takes me back to Ruben Amorim’s last days, watching him [Diogo Dalot] isolated out there [at left wing-back],” he said.

Neville also called it ‘Groundhog Day’ for Carrick and INEOS.

He said at full-time: “Manchester United fans are singing the Michael Carrick song because I think they know what’s going to happen here, they’ve seen this before.

“He’s one of their own; he’s popular. But the owners, the sporting department and the players are not popular. They have badly let this football club down.

“Those two [Berrada and Wilcox] tomorrow are probably going to make a decision that will disgust Manchester United fans, but it’s probably necessary.”

Fellow pundit Jamie Carragher urged United chiefs to pull the trigger.

Sharp Man Utd decline ‘can’t happen’ – Carragher

“Manchester United need to make that change tonight. It’s getting to the stage where it’s not nice to see watching Michael Carrick,” he said.

“They [the fans] have took the side of the manager. It’s not about him being the manager; it’s about him being a huge figure.

“Those players have done nothing compared to teams of the past. So Michael Carrick’s always going to win that fight, and rightly so, with Bruno Fernandes.

“Manchester United as a football club – one of the biggest in the world – are 16th in the Premier League right now, and that can’t happen.

“And Michael Carrick needs to be relieved of his duties tonight. Not just for the good of Manchester United, but also for the good of Michael Carrick.”

United have been warned five top managers will reject the opportunity to replace Carrick.