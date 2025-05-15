Manchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed he is extremely worried heading into the club’s Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur, while also revealing just one Old Trafford star would be selected in his combined starting eleven.

Man Utd and Tottenham have both endured terrible Premier League campaigns, occupying 16th and 17th place respectively. They would likely be involved in a relegation scrap if the three promoted clubs had not found it so difficult to compete, with all three of Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton being sent back down to the Championship.

Miraculously, United and Spurs have managed to reach the Europa League final, despite their obvious struggles domestically.

United pulled off an incredible late comeback against Lyon in the quarter-finals before easing past Athletic Club in the semis. Spurs did well to overcome Eintracht Frankfurt in their quarter-final and picked up a 5-1 aggregate win over Bodo/Glimt in the last four.

Winning the Europa League would be brilliant for either club as it would send them into the Champions League for next season. This will in turn aid revenue and the ability to sign top new players.

While Ruben Amorim’s job at United is safe, he insists their awful season should not be forgiven if they triumph in Bilbao on Wednesday. Ange Postecoglou, though, could be axed even if Spurs end their trophy drought as club chairman Daniel Levy is already looking at potential replacements.

During an appearance on The Overlap Fan Debate, Neville has explained his concern about United being easily beaten by Spurs next week.

The former right-back has been left with a ‘sickly feeling’ as he thinks only United skipper Bruno Fernandes would get into Spurs’ starting lineup.

“I have got a sickly feeling about this game next Wednesday,” Neville said.

“The biggest reason I have a sickly feeling about this game is when I look at every player in the team, [Dejan] Kulusevski, Son [Heung-min], Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, James Maddison if he was fit, [Yves] Bissouma and [Pape] Sarr, [Cristian] Romero and [Micky] van de Ven and [Pedro] Porro and [Destiny] Udogie…

“When you look at those players like for like with United, only Bruno would get into the first XI of Spurs. I would select every single Tottenham player.

“The goalkeeper is a 50-50 split because I’m not a big fan of [Guglielmo] Vicario and I am not a fan of [Andre] Onana.

“But I would choose every single player of Tottenham’s over Manchester United’s next Wednesday. That is my worry.”

