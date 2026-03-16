Gary Neville has outlined the four signings he expects Manchester United to make, though one transfer may have wait until next year.

Man Utd responded well to their disappointing 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United, beating fellow Champions League qualification hopefuls Aston Villa in convincing fashion at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes was once again the star of the show, assisting both Casemiro and Matheus Cunha before Benjamin Sesko rounded off the 3-1 win.

The victory leaves Man Utd in third, with a three-point lead on fourth-placed Villa. Liverpool dropping points against Tottenham Hotspur further boosted United’s chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Michael Carrick is doing a great job as interim boss and has put himself in strong contention for the permanent manager’s job, with INEOS set to make a final decision at the end of the campaign.

United are preparing to splash out on two new midfielders this summer to replace Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

On Sky Sports, Neville also tipped his former club to sign a left-back to help out Luke Shaw next term, though the arrival of a centre-back may be postponed until the summer of 2027.

“The centre of midfield is a problem,” Neville said. “Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro are doing a great job right now for Michael Carrick.

“However, every Manchester United fan in this stadium know that is going to be nowhere near enough when they start playing in the Champions League next season.

“It is more than likely they will [qualify], and when they play a bit further in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, and they are playing in the Champions League, they are going to need three or four really good midfield players.

“At the moment, you’ve got Mainoo, a midfield player you can buy into, but you can’t really look at any of the others and think that is going to work.

“Casemiro is leaving and I think Manuel Ugarte will leave. They need two really good central midfield players. Probably one that’s more positional, like a Michael Carrick-type, and one that’s more of a destroyer.

“The back needs looking at but midfield would be the real focus in the summer transfer window.”

Neville continued: “It might then be the summer after [this one] when they finally get round to new centre-backs because they have got a problem.

“The problem at centre-back actually at the moment is that [Matthijs] De Ligt and [Lisandro] Martinez arguably – with [Harry] Maguire – their two best centre-backs, can’t get on the pitch and it’s a real problem.

“Shaw is playing every week and he’s more than good enough to play out here every week, let’s be clear, but how long is that going to last for? Can he do that next season, the season after and the season after?

“If he can, Shaw’s your left-back, no problem, because I don’t think you’ll find a better left-back.

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Luke Shaw could ‘break down’ – Neville

“[Coping with Champions League schedule] is the issue when every three days comes. United are going to need someone at left-back to cope without him.

“Is he going to break down if he’s playing 55-60 games rather than 35-40, and that’s the question that will need asking next season.

“There is a doubt there but not on the quality of the left-back. It’s on the actual resilience and robustness of him when he plays every three or four days.”

In terms of midfield targets, Elliot Anderson is top of the list. However, we revealed on March 5 that Manchester City believe his signing is a ‘done deal’, while Newcastle United are also interested in a reunion.

Anderson heading elsewhere would force Man Utd to step up their interest in players such as Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba or Sandro Tonali. We understand Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams is on their radar as a cheaper option, too.

Reports suggest Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal have all been impressed by Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall. Although, Newcastle will do all they can to stop him from leaving, having been hurt by Isak’s exit last summer.

Man Utd: £65m Liverpool battle ON; ‘world-class talent’ eyed

Meanwhile, United are ‘fighting’ Liverpool for a classy midfield alternative to Anderson, a report claims.

The Red Devils could also enter the frame for a Belgian starlet with ‘world-class talent’, with ‘blockbuster offers’ expected to be made for him in the summer.

United have been captivated by a Bundesliga winger who is generating ‘real buzz’ in Germany.

Plus, United are ‘seriously considering’ a stunning €100m (£87m) move, it has been suggested.