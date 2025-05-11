Gary Neville has told Manchester United they should consider a thrilling move for Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries after another big-name pundit urged Liverpool to sign him.

Dumfries spent time at Sparta Rotterdam, Heerenveen and PSV before landing at Inter in August 2021. During his time with the Serie A giants, Dumfries has emerged into one of the very best wing-backs in Europe.

The right-sided ace has helped Inter win one Scudetto, two Coppa Italias (Italian Cups) and three Supercoppa Italianas (Italian Super Cups), and they could add to that silverware this season.

The Nerazzurri are fighting Napoli for the Serie A title and have also beaten Barcelona to reach the Champions League final, where they will face Paris Saint-Germain.

Dumfries has notched 10 goals and six assists in 41 appearances for Inter this campaign. He was an unstoppable force down the right flank in the two legs against Barca, registering two goals and three assists in the tie.

On the Stick to Football podcast, Man Utd legend Neville picked out Dumfries as a perfect signing for Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

“Do you know what I kept thinking, I was thinking with United playing with their back five and the wing-backs, I was thinking about that right wing-back Dumfries, for United,” he said.

“I’d like to see him in the Premier League. Dumfries, how good was he? Unbelievable. He’s so good, he’s so good.”

On April 28, United were tipped to swoop for Dumfries and another top Inter star in a ‘mind-blowing’ double move.

But United could face competition for the 29-year-old if they did opt to ramp up their interest in him.

Man Utd, Liverpool both admirers of Denzel Dumfries

Dumfries has been shortlisted as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool, with the Englishman poised to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

And Alan Shearer has suggested Liverpool make that exact move.

“Although Denzel Dumfries plays in a completely different system with Inter Milan, there’s no doubt that when I’ve seen him in that system, he’s shone,” the former striker said recently.

“His energy has been incredible and the most impressive thing for me is how good he’s been in forward positions. He got a couple of goals, the assist in the [Champions League] semi-finals.

“Defensively is a different question, but certainly offensively he’s a very, very good player. Arne Slot will know him better than anyone being a fellow Dutchman.

“Signing for Liverpool would be an option, but he’s got the chance of winning the Champions League and he’s also got a chance of winning the league so he’s obviously in a very healthy position.”

