Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres is being pursued by Manchester United but TEAMtalk sources have highlighted two major hurdles they must overcome to win the race for his signature.

Sporting signed the 26-year-old from Coventry City for roughly €20m in 2023. He’s gone on to score 82 goals in 90 appearances – an incredible return.

The Portuguese side have managed to bat off approaches for Gyokeres until now but TEAMtalk sources state that this will be his final season at the club.

The expectation is for the Swedish international to leave in the summer and there are a number of sides poised to swoop in for his signature including Man Utd.

TEAMtalk understands that the Red Devils do hold concrete interest in Gyokeres, with Ruben Amorim keen on a reunion with his former striker.

The cost of the transfer is a major obstacle, however, as his suitors will likely have to pay his €100m (£83.6m/$105.1m) release clause in full.

Man Utd would need to sell several players before sanctioning a big-money move for Gyokeres and that puts them at a disadvantage if other clubs move quicky this summer, with three other sides circling that’ll be tough to beat in the race – another big hurdle to overcome.

Viktor Gyokeres race ignites

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea and Arsenal have shortlisted Gyokeres as a potential option for the summer, although they are not convinced by his price tag.

The London duo have both made signing a striker one of their priorities for the summer.

As we have consistently reported, Chelsea are big admirers of Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap and he is on the list alongside Gyokeres.

The Blues are looking at younger options than Gyokeres who can lead their line for many years to come and also be sold on for a profit if need be, so the Sporting star doesn’t fit the profile perfectly.

As for Arsenal, their dream signing this summer would be Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, but given he could cost up to £150m, Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko are viable alternatives.

Barcelona are also big fans of Gyokeres and are keen to add a new striker to help the veteran Robert Lewandowski who is their only top recognised striker at the club.

They have been in contact with Gyokeres’ agents and have him listed as one of three options to come in this summer, according to sources.

The same sources also state that Gyokeres is ready to make the next move in his career and play at a side that are competing for the biggest prizes. They also make clear that he has nothing but respect for Sporting but feels he did right by them by staying for this season, especially after the exit of Ruben Amorim.

