Man Utd increase bid for elite LaLiga star Liverpool fear – report

Manchester United have improved their proposal for Atletico Madrid ace Marcos Llorente, with reports detailing the money on offer and the factors which could aid the transfer.

Llorente came through the Real Madrid academy and went on to make 39 senior appearances for Los Blancos, scoring twice. He had a loan spell at Alaves in the 2016-17 campaign before securing a controversial €30million transfer to Atletico Madrid in July 2019.

The right-back, who can also operate in central midfield or as a right midfielder, has registered 35 goals and 41 assists in 280 matches for Atleti. He was one of Atleti’s best performers when they won LaLiga in 2020-21, managing 23 goal contributions from midfield.

Reports in the Spanish press claimed on January 12 that Man Utd had made a ‘formal’ bid worth €35m (£30m / $41.5m) for Llorente.

As per an update from speculative outlet Fichajes, United are set to return with an improved offer of €40m (£35m / $47.5m).

The Red Devils have supposedly ‘set their sights’ on Llorente, believing his versatility can help bolster numerous positions in their squad.

Man Utd are also ‘seeking leadership’, which the 31-year-old can provide thanks to his vast experience in LaLiga and the Champions League.

The report explains how Llorente’s contract situation might give United a better chance of bringing him to Old Trafford. His current terms expire in June 2027, which means Atleti must decide whether to cash in or start talks over an extension.

Llorente has only ever played in Spain before, so moving to an illustrious Premier League club such as United could be an enticing new adventure for him.

Liverpool would not want to see Llorente arrive in England. Incredibly, of his eight Champions League goals, four have come against Liverpool.

The Spain star netted two late goals to help Atleti complete a dramatic comeback win at Anfield in March 2020. He bagged another brace when Atleti visited Anfield earlier this season, though Liverpool did run out 3-2 winners this time around.

United fans would be delighted to see Llorente star against Liverpool if he made the move. Although, Fichajes is not one of Spain’s most reliable transfer news outlets, so we must wait for sources in England to confirm or deny such interest.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd news: City raid; midfielder discount

Meanwhile, reports claim United have begun talks to sign a Manchester City defender.

Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand remains on United’s radar even after the departure of Ruben Amorim.

He can now be signed at at €30m discount, according to the latest from the Portuguese press.