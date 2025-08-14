Man Utd forward brutally told he’ll ‘never play for a big club again’

Jadon Sancho will likely see his career go further downhill after leaving Manchester United, with a former Old Trafford striker criticising the winger for ‘burning his bridges’.

Sancho fell out with former Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag in September 2023, which resulted in him being dropped from the first-team squad. Sancho ended up training with the club’s U21s before spending the second half of the campaign back on loan at former club Borussia Dortmund.

The 23-cap England international joined Chelsea on loan last summer in a bid to get his Premier League career back on track.

He went on to register five goals and 10 assists in 41 games for the Blues, helping them to win the Europa Conference League while also qualifying for the Champions League through their Premier League finish.

The loan deal included an obligation for Chelsea to buy Sancho for £25million, but they got out of it by paying a £5m penalty fee. While Sancho performed better in west London than he did at United, he ultimately did not do enough to convince Chelsea that a £25m outlay was worth it.

The 25-year-old is now back at Old Trafford but is searching for a new club as he is in Ruben Amorim’s ‘bomb squad’ alongside Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia.

Teddy Sheringham, who helped United win the Champions League and three Premier League titles, has now given his verdict on Sancho.

“Jadon Sancho will definitely not play for a big club ever again. He will probably tell you that he can and he will, but not for me,” Sheringham said (via Metro).

“I see that he’s burned his bridges with the manager. He’s not even got a place in the changing room.

“Maybe if he’d be given another chance he could work for what Amorim wants but I know from experience once you’ve gone down that path of being unhappy and wanting out that it’s very hard to turn it around with the manager, with the supporters, with the other players.

“You’ve got to show an unbelievable mental desire to turn that around. It can be done, and I know he’s a talented lad, but I would be very, very surprised if that was the case now.”

Jadon Sancho weighing up options

Dortmund have expressed interest in signing Sancho once again and are actively ‘working’ on the deal, as per the German press. It is thought that such a move would be the player’s preference as he has fond memories there.

United are set to take a huge financial hit on Sancho. They originally paid Dortmund £73m for him but are now willing to sell for just £15-17m.

Juventus, Napoli and Besiktas have all looked into a transfer for Sancho, too.

TEAMtalk understands Besiktas are ready to try again for Sancho, but only if he lowers his wage demands.

Transfer journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed that Sancho could wait until January in order to get the best move for his career.

That would be damaging for United as they want to get his huge salary – estimated to be £250-300k per week – off their wage bill.

Should a switch to Dortmund fall through, then Juve have been tipped to emerge as frontrunners to land Sancho.

