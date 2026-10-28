Man Utd to SACK Jason Wilcox on one condition as INEOS branded a ‘bunch of idiots’

Sir Jim Ratcliffe could fire Manchester United chiefs Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada in the near future, a top source has suggested.

Man Utd have surprisingly decided to keep Michael Carrick as head coach, despite the team suffering awful defeats to Como and Bournemouth last week. United officials want to give Carrick the opportunity to turn results around, starting with a trip to Chelsea this weekend.

The atmosphere at Old Trafford turned toxic during and after the 3-0 loss against Bournemouth.

Fans chanted against director of football Wilcox, INEOS and the Glazers, while also booing the players down the tunnel.

Supporters wanted to show Carrick he is not solely to blame for United’s dire form, applauding the 45-year-old and singing his name.

A source ‘close to United’ has told BBC Sport that they ‘feel it is inevitable Wilcox will lose his job if a third managerial change in as many seasons is made’.

Wilcox arrived as United’s new technical director in April 2024, and became their director of football in June 2025.

In that time, the Red Devils have sacked Erik ten Hag, appointed and then fired Ruben Amorim, and given Carrick the job on a full-time basis following an impressive interim spell.

The report adds: ‘Another senior figure in the game told BBC Sport both Wilcox and Berrada may be vulnerable, suggesting Ratcliffe could be considering a wider overhaul of senior staff.’

Berrada is also partly to blame for the poor decision-making at United, as he became United’s CEO in July 2024.

We understand that if United are to part ways with Carrick, it will likely be during the November international break. This would give their next boss time to work with part of the squad and formulate their plans.

Wilcox has made Eddie Howe his main target to replace Carrick, while Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte are also on the shortlist.

On talkSPORT, former Aston Villa star Gabby Agbonlahor labelled INEOS chiefs a ‘bunch of idiots’.

Man Utd chiefs ‘don’t know what they’re doing’

“Manchester United’s hierarchy don’t have a plan. They don’t know what they’re doing,” the pundit said.

“They’re a bunch of idiots. They’ve probably sat there after the game and said to themselves, ‘Hmm, well, when Michael Carrick went through the tunnel all the fans booed the players, but Michael Carrick, they were singing his name. So maybe we give him a bit more time.'”

When asked if Carrick wasn’t sacked because INEOS chiefs are scared of the reaction, Agbonlahor replied: “I think that’s part of it, and also, they haven’t got a plan.”

While on co-commentary for the Bournemouth game, Gary Neville said: “The owners are gonna get a whack as well because they’ve been pathetic for the football club.

“The sporting department has made some shocking decisions. They deserve what they’re gonna get.”

Meanwhile, United have been urged to give an elite managerial target an ‘open chequebook’ to convince him to join.