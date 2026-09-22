Man Utd burst into race for £16m Norway sensation as JJ Gabriel replacement

Man Utd may have found their replacement for JJ Gabriel

Manchester United have concrete plans to sign Norwegian wonderkid Gabriel Rajkovic if they lose 15-year-old sensation JJ Gabriel, according to a report.

JJ Gabriel is widely viewed as the best young player in United’s academy, and as one of the most exciting teenagers in the entire country. Last term, the central attacking midfielder – who can also play as a left winger or centre-forward – was named the U18 Premier League Player of the Season, despite being only 14 at the start of the campaign.

He is also the youngest recipient of United’s Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award.

Despite the fact he will not turn 16 until October, Gabriel and his family believe he should be earning first-team minutes under Michael Carrick.

It emerged last week that Gabriel had submitted a request to cancel his contract, believing United had failed to meet promises over senior game time.

The England U17 international’s contract at United runs until the end of the season, and the Red Devils are confident they can resolve the situation.

But The Sun report that United have also identified Valerenga starlet Rajkovic as a possible replacement for Gabriel, should the latter move on.

United are ‘tracking’ Rajkovic’s development, with director of football Jason Wilcox having ‘dispatched their top Scandinavian scout’ to watch him in action.

Rajkovic’s exciting performances in the Norwegian top flight have seen him ‘create a stir around Europe’s biggest clubs’, with United ‘firmly in the race’.

Rajkovic is only 15, like Gabriel, but he has already notched two goals and one assist in 14 Eliteserien appearances this campaign.

Rajkovic is a skilful two-footed winger who likes to cut inside from the right flank on his stronger left foot. He has also impressed as a left winger and central striker this term.

The youngster’s contract with Valerenga runs for another two years, and United would need to offer £16m to sign him.

Rajkovic could replace JJ Gabriel at Man Utd

We exclusively revealed on September 12 that United have watched Rajkovic live after identifiying him as a dazzling prospect for the future.

Our sources state that Arsenal and Chelsea have also compiled dossiers on the attacker.

Returning to JJ Gabriel, Wilcox and United CEO Omar Berrada have opened talks with his family to try and prevent any exit.

The fact United’s most important officials are in discussions demonstrates just how highly they rate him.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are all keen on signing Gabriel if he leaves United.

Meanwhile, we can reveal that a defender is playing for his future at Old Trafford.

Plus, United are monitoring a new Premier League left-back ahead of the January window.