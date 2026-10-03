Man Utd plot legal action over JJ Gabriel transfer after ridiculous exit fee revealed

Manchester United are considering taking legal action if JJ Gabriel leaves for a cut-price fee amid interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, according to a report.

Gabriel asked Man Utd to terminate his contract on September 15, leaving Old Trafford chiefs stunned. The player and his camp feel United have broken promises over the attacking midfielder getting first-team minutes this season.

Gabriel is only 15 years old, but he believes he has the ability to make an impact in Michael Carrick’s senior squad.

Gabriel wants to follow in the footsteps of fellow rising stars such as Max Dowman, Rio Ngumoha and Ethan Nwaneri by being trusted at senior level.

Gabriel is seen as United’s best academy prospect, having won last season’s U18 Premier League Player of the Year award while playing several age groups up.

The England U17 international’s current contract expires at the end of the campaign. However, he has an Irish passport through his father’s side of the family, and that means he could join a top European club when he turns 16 on Tuesday.

The Sun reported on September 22 that United might receive just £300,000 in compensation in this scenario. They believe Gabriel could one day become a £100m player, which means that £300k fee would be a slap in the face.

As per an update from that same source, United ‘have weighed up taking regulatory and perhaps even legal action against anyone who may broker’ Gabriel’s exit.

The report adds: ‘Agent Ali Barat received authorisation from the Football Association to represent minors on the same day it emerged that Gabriel wanted to quit United.

‘Barat’s agency Epic Sports managed the transfers of Denzel Dumfries to Real as well as Nicolas Jackson to Aston Villa in the summer and lined up discussions with Madrid and Bayern for Gabriel’s entourage.

‘Epic have been approached for comment. The Football Association did not respond to a request for comment on whether any agent had lodged registration of Gabriel.’

Man Utd set to lose JJ Gabriel

We revealed on September 27 that United are still planning to hold a new round of talks with the teenage sensation and his family to resolve the situation via a scholarship deal.

But our sources state that a move abroad is fast emerging as the most likely outcome, as Gabriel has shown no desire to agree fresh terms with United.

The MEN reported on Thursday that Gabriel is currently training with a private coach in Barcelona, and he and his family dream of securing a stunning move to Hansi Flick’s side.

Publicly, Barca sporting director Deco has shut down speculation he will open talks for the attacker.

Privately, though, Barca are thought to be monitoring the situation, knowing one of the best U18 players in the world could soon come onto the market.

In addition to Barca, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on Gabriel.

Meanwhile, a talented yet unsettled United player has been linked with a shock move to Arsenal.