Bruno Fernandes tried to sign Joao Neves for Manchester United prior to his Paris Saint-Germain transfer, it has been revealed, while Liverpool are reportedly looking to succeed where their rivals failed.

Neves is a product of the famed Benfica academy, having gained promotion to their first team in January 2023. The central midfielder scored four times in 75 appearances for Benfica before being snapped up by PSG in August 2024.

The French giants paid £60million for Neves, and he has gone on to register 13 goals in 83 matches for the club.

The deal has proven to be a masterstroke, as Neves has shone as either a midfielder or right-back under Luis Enrique. He played 59 times last season as PSG won their first-ever Champions League crown as part of a stunning quadruple.

In an interview with Portuguese outlet Canal 11, Neves’ compatriot and PSG team-mate, Vitinha, admitted both he and Fernandes ‘100%’ tried to convince Neves to sign for their respective clubs.

However, Fernandes and Man Utd missed out, with Vitinha getting his way.

The Red Devils had beaten rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final earlier that summer, but the fact they only managed an eighth-placed Premier League finish under then-manager Erik ten Hag will not have helped their pursuit of Neves.

The Portuguese’s decision was the right one, as while he has been winning major trophies at PSG, United are only just enjoying success after replacing Ruben Amorim with interim boss Michael Carrick.

Neves could still arrive in the Premier League, but not with United. A report claimed on Friday that Liverpool are planning a mega-money move for Neves, who has been described as PSG’s ‘crown jewel’.

Joao Neves picking up major interest

Liverpool could launch another ‘record-breaking bid’, this time for Neves. The report added that it could take a mind-blowing offer worth €150m–€160m (up to £140m / $189m) to prise him away from PSG.

A transfer at that price would see the Reds obliterate the British transfer record yet again. They did so twice last summer, first on Florian Wirtz and then again on Alexander Isak.

Liverpool are not the only elite club to have been linked with a blockbuster swoop for the 21-year-old. It emerged in January that Chelsea have identified him as a potential replacement for Real Madrid target Enzo Fernandez.

Madrid themselves have been credited with interest in Neves, too, with scouts supposedly having recommended him to club president Florentino Perez.

