Man Utd told to rescue record-breaking £37m Chelsea star after failed transfer

Manchester United have been urged to consider the shock signing of Jorrel Hato, with a former Old Trafford coach explaining why the defender’s summer move to Chelsea was a mistake.

Chelsea beat Arsenal to Hato’s capture last summer, completing a £37million deal. The 19-year-old had established himself as one of the best young players in the Netherlands, prompting a scramble for his services.

Chelsea feel Hato has top-class potential. He is a composed, modern centre-half who can also operate as a left-back.

Plus, Hato is left-footed, which means he can provide superb balance to defences when playing as a centre-back.

However, the Dutchman has failed to have the desired impact in west London so far. Of his 12 Premier League appearances, only five have lasted 45 minutes or more.

Hato has mainly had to wait for cup matches to pick up starts, with players such as Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana ahead of him in the pecking order.

Chelsea expect the teenager to make a huge impact on the Premier League in future seasons, though not all are convinced…

Ex-United first-team coach Rene Meulensteen namechecked Man Utd when discussing why Hato should leave Chelsea.

“It is a disappointing move for Jorrel Hato because he was absolutely outstanding for Ajax at the time,” Meulensteen said (via Metro).

“He was very, very young and was the captain, which says a lot about the trust the manager put in him in terms of his personality and his leadership qualities.

“Then a club like Chelsea comes in because they want to pick up all the best players here, there, and everywhere. However, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they fit in with the way the team wants to play. He’s been one of the guys who hasn’t really settled.

“Yes, he can get a big paycheck and a lot of money in the bank, but young players should be playing. Nobody can guarantee success for players wherever they go, but you want to get a sense of the manager’s plan and what he has planned for you.

“He is also versatile, he can play left-back, centre-back, or as a number six. He is technically very, very good.

Pundit predicts Chelsea exit

“It doesn’t help his career, so it wouldn’t surprise me if he is looking for a loan move or another challenge elsewhere.

“If I were any Premier League team, including Manchester United, and he were available or became available, I would definitely be looking at him because he is still very young, and there is a lot of potential to unlock.”

Despite his tender age, Hato could bring leadership to United’s backline. He is the youngest captain in Ajax’s history, having led the team at the age of just 17 in November 2023.

If United could get Hato for the right price, then it would be a transfer with huge upside. But it is unlikely Chelsea would sell to one of their Premier League rivals on the cheap.

