‘Best in the world’ star would ‘love’ Man Utd move as two elite targets named

A former Manchester United star has tipped Jude Bellingham to complete a sensational move from Real Madrid to Old Trafford this summer, while also naming a second elite option for the Red Devils.

Man Utd tried to sign Bellingham in the summer of 2020, launching a huge charm offensive that included Sir Alex Ferguson and a trip to Carrington. However, the midfielder decided to prioritise game time by joining Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham went on to become one of Europe’s most coveted young players at Dortmund, prompting Madrid to sign him in a £115million deal in June 2023.

Since then, Bellingham has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world, helping Madrid to win the Champions League, LaLiga, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Spanish Super Cup.

The England star has repeatedly called Madrid his dream club, insisting he will stay there for the majority of his career.

Although, there continues to be speculation about him returning to England and playing in the Premier League for the first time.

Ex-United striker Louis Saha has now urged INEOS to launch a spectacular bid for Bellingham.

“My dream summer signing for Man Utd would be Jude Bellingham. It’s a crazy idea, but he has everything. I’d absolutely love to see it,” Saha said (via Goal).

“His athleticism is, I think, the best in the world. He’s able to play in many roles, including number 8 or number 10.

“He has a sense of leadership, he’d definitely be a leader, a bit like Bruno Fernandes in some ways. He’s definitely in that bracket of world-class players.

“All these qualities would be amazing for United, and I think he’d love to return to England and play in the Premier League. So, it would be a dream.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Man Utd told to move for Bellingham, Gordon

United have been linked with Bellingham on numerous occasions over the past 12 months. It was claimed last month that the 22-year-old could leave Madrid in a £130m deal amid interest from United and Chelsea.

Saha also named Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon as a possible option for Man Utd.

“Anthony Gordon is still a young lad and he has to consider his future on a base of stability and repay the trust that he’s got from his manager. His tournament at the World Cup may change and speed up a little bit,” the pundit added.

“I would love to see a bit more consistency from him, but I would love to see him at Manchester United as well because he’s definitely a big asset.

“I’d like to see him play at the highest level for two seasons, then join a club like United and have a big impact.”

Man Utd news: Transfer ‘dream’ revealed; Tonali latest

Sublime £70m Liverpool target sees Man Utd as ‘dream club’ instead – report

Fabrizio Romano shares Man Utd conditions to sign Sandro Tonali with Newcastle swap key to unlocking deal

Man Utd prepare bid for new Champions League star as Fabrizio Romano confirms transfer ON