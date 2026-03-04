Man Utd get green light to sign Dortmund assist king as INEOS prepare to ‘triple his salary’

Borussia Dortmund have warmed to the sale of Manchester United target Julian Ryerson, with a report revealing the cut-price fee he will be available for this summer.

Ryerson played for Viking in his native Norway before joining Union Berlin in the summer of 2018. He played 109 matches for Union, helping them gain promotion to the German top flight and swiftly qualify for European football.

The right-back, who can also play as a right midfielder or left-back, took the next step in his career in January 2023 by signing for Dortmund in a €5million transfer.

He has hit new heights this season, having notched a hugely impressive 14 assists in 32 games across all competitions.

Ryerson is Dortmund’s best creator, while his Bundesliga assist record has only been bettered by Michael Olise this term.

According to German newspaper Bild (via Metro), Man Utd scouts have been dazzled by Ryerson’s performances, and the Red Devils hold ‘serious interest’ in landing him this summer.

In a major boost for Man Utd, Dortmund have ‘made the decision’ to sell the Norway international to bolster their finances.

Dortmund’s Champions League play-off defeat to Atalanta has had ‘significant consequences’ and they need to sell a first-team player to ‘close the financial gap’.

Ryerson has been identified as a good option as he is wanted by numerous clubs and is in great form.

Dortmund have missed out on around €27m (£23.5m / $31m) due to their failure to reach the last 16 of the Champions League, and they have therefore decided to sell Ryerson for €30m (£26m / $35m) if such an offer comes in.

United were previously told it would cost £35m (€40m / $47m) to sign the full-back, so this price drop will likely put them on alert.

When United’s interest in Ryerson was first revealed on February 14, it was claimed they could offer to ‘triple his current salary’ to beat other clubs to his signature.

Man Utd, Newcastle and Barcelona all want same star

Newcastle United and Barcelona are also tracking the 28-year-old and could enter talks for him in the summer.

On February 17, reports in the German press confirmed Man Utd’s interest in snaring Ryerson.

Such a move would see INEOS bring in elite competition for current right-backs Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui.

Ryerson’s brilliant crossing ability could see him form a devastating partnership with striker Benjamin Sesko, who is a massive threat in the air.

