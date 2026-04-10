Rio Ferdinand has explained why Manchester United simply cannot miss out on Dutch sensation Kees Smit to Liverpool or Real Madrid.

Man Utd have made the signing of two new central midfielders their priority for the summer transfer window. Elliot Anderson is their favoured option, and Fabrizio Romano has shut down claims that Manchester City have already forged an agreement for the Nottingham Forest star.

We can confirm that United are making a strong play to prevent Anderson from moving to the Etihad, while Forest hope to instigate a ‘bidding war’.

United have seemingly cooled on the likes of Adam Wharton and Sandro Tonali, opening up space for a midfielder from Europe to potentially join after Anderson.

The Red Devils have been linked with Smit, AZ’s 20-year-old midfielder, who is seen as one of the best U21 players in the world.

On his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “Kees Smit is the truth man, I’m telling you.

“He’s one you go, ‘I’m buying him.’ It doesn’t have to be for now.

“I hope he does come in and takes the world by storm, but if we’ve got to wait six months to a year for him, I do not care. We cannot let him go elsewhere.

“I’ve seen him play a couple of times now and that’s all I need to see. I’ve seen the clips… man. I’ve spoken to some guys in Holland, friends. The kid has got it.”

United will have to fend off Liverpool and Madrid to sign Smit. It emerged in February that Liverpool have breezed past Bayern Munich in the race for the starlet.

But Madrid emerged as frontrunners last month.

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Kees Smit to cost €60-75m

Smit is expected to be on the move this summer for €60m (£52m), though some reports have suggested he could cost as much as €75m (£65m).

Despite his tender age, Smit has already established himself as a key player for AZ. This season, he has registered four goals and eight assists in 41 matches across all competitions.

Smit is already picking up game time in the Europa Conference League, and he has the talent to immediately step up to the Champions League.

The youngster has developed a reputation as a superb creative midfielder with great vision and excellent close control. He has also received plaudits for his long-range shooting, work rate and movement.

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