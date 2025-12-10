Manchester United are on the cusp of agreeing the controversial sale of Kobbie Mainoo, with a journalist revealing talks with one club are pretty much complete and in a situation that former star Paul Scholes has described as ‘mind-boggling’.

Mainoo’s game time has dropped significantly since Ruben Amorim took charge of the club in November 2024. Amorim wants mobile, physical midfielders as part of his 3-4-2-1 system, and he does not feel Mainoo has the attributes to meet that requirement.

The English talent has featured 11 times so far this season, though only one of his 10 Premier League outings has lasted 45 minutes or more.

Mainoo has been left disappointed by his lack of minutes in a World Cup season and with veteran star Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes both ahead of him in the pecking order.

For months, he has been pushing for an exit so he can reignite his chances of making Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the World Cup. And that aim could soon be realised if reports in Italy are accurate…

Italian reporter Luca Cerchione has claimed (via Area Napoli) that Mainoo is set to join long-term suitors Napoli once the transfer window reopens.

There has been a ‘significant acceleration’ in talks between the two clubs over recent days, with one source claiming the deal is ’99 per cent done’.

Napoli have supposedly ramped up their pursuit of Mainoo after deciding Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini would be too expensive to sign.

Cerchione claims Mainoo’s transfer to Napoli will be a ‘sale’ for Man Utd, indicating it is a permanent deal rather than a straight loan.

Amorim will likely be angry no matter what type of transfer it may be. He has repeatedly told United chiefs not to let the 20-year-old leave, fearing his midfield options would be seriously weakened.

We revealed on Monday that Bayern Munich are set to provide Napoli with competition for the player. Bayern have opened talks with Mainoo’s representatives and are ‘confident’ about convincing him on a switch to Bavaria.

Mainoo is understood to be open to a switch abroad, though he is also keen on joining another Premier League club such as Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United or Manchester City.

Sources state that Amorim will only greenlight the academy graduate’s exit if a replacement is signed in January.

United would love to snare one of Elliot Anderson or Adam Wharton, but more likely solutions include Conor Gallagher and Joao Gomes.

Kobbie Mainoo situation ‘mind-boggling’ – Paul Scholes

Club legend Paul Scholes has long advocated for Mainoo to get an extended run in the first team, but he has now given up.

Earlier this week, Scholes said: “We’re getting rid of players who love the football club, it’s mind-boggling. I get the Garnacho one because his attitude and behaviour was terrible but you don’t hear that about Kobbie.

“He’s a top, top, top player that we are f****ng up. Kobbie has got to go. If I’m looking after him [as an agent/advisor] I’m telling him ‘we’re getting you out of that football club.’

“For his football career he has to leave United, he’s lost 18 months of development. I hope he goes abroad because it’s embarrassing if he goes to Chelsea, which could happen.

“They might go and get him because they are putting together a very good, young squad and keep buying young players. He could quite easily end up at Chelsea next season.

“I’ve known Kobbie since he was eight but you wouldn’t be doing him justice if you told him to stay and not to take that move. That’s such a sad thing for me to say.”

Man Utd news: Astonishing Salah claim; Man City striker battle

On the subject of Mainoo, our writers have debated which of the England man, Casemiro or Manuel Ugarte will be the first out the exit door at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand has suggested the Red Devils should launch an audacious bid for Liverpool legend Mo Salah amid his row with Arne Slot.

Salah was left out of the squad for the trip to Inter Milan on Tuesday, and it remains to be seen whether he will return this weekend.

Our sources indicate United are in the mix for a Brazilian striker sensation, though rivals City have the advantage.